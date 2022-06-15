Post Malone Sings Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ With Producer Eddie Vedder: The Video

Whenever Post Malone listens Better Man by Pearl Jam, his brother comes to mind. During an apparition at theHoward Stern Showthe musician, fresh from the release of the album Twelve Carat Toothachespoke about the piece written by Eddie Vedder and interpreted it in an acoustic key.

He did it accompanied on guitar by Andrew Watt, producer of Vedder’s latest album Earthling, as well as a key member of his band, the Earthlings. Watt, who has long collaborated with Post Malone, is also working on the upcoming Pearl Jam album. In 2021 he won a Grammy for Producer of the Year (Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 5 Seconds of Summer, Post Malone himself), beating Jack Antonoff and Dan Auerbach among others.

Post Malone explained to Stern that his brother Jordan, a Marine, was stationed in Hawaii when he was 12 or 13 and was visiting him with his family. “He was playing us this song while we drove around the island. It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot recently. “

When Stern asked him if the song reminded him of his brother, who is alive, he replied, “Always. And he makes me fucking cry. He is a great man. He was the one who introduced me to the music of Pearl Jam ».