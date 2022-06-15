Photos show Kardashian did obvious damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress

In shocking news for no one: The historic Marilyn Monroe dress that reality star Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala last month shows signs of damage and, according to conservatives, will now have the reality star tangled up in the history of the dress.

Before-and-after images posted on Instagram this week show the new wear on the garment, which Monroe wore in 1962 to sing a sultry “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

The images, released by the private collector of the Marilyn Monroe Collection, show the iconic 60-year-old piece appearing to have frayed sequins, rips along the back closure, wrinkles and pulled seams after “The Kardashian” began dressing her in the annual fashion event.

Kardashian’s decision at the time had been criticized by fashion historians and textile conservatives, as well as by the dress’s original designer, Bob Mackie, whose fears were confirmed.

“Each of us in the museum community and the conservation world knew this was going to happen the instant we saw that dress being worn,” said Kevin Jones, FIDM Museum Curator at the Fashion Institute of Design. & Merchandising. Tuesday in a telephone interview with The Times.

The Marilyn Monroe Collection, which is considered the world’s largest private collection of Monroe’s privately owned archives, posted images on Instagram of the dress while it was on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not Hollywood. There, visitors could see the piece and the damage done to the garment for themselves.

“So much for maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and preservation’, @ripleysbelieveitornot, was it worth it?” the captions said, and many commented on the damage in the comments. The above photos appear to show the dress while it was on display in 2016.

Representatives for Kardashian and Ripley did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment from The Times.

Textile conservators and fashion historians said the dress, which had not been worn since Monroe put it on, was too fragile to wear again. They feared that Kardashian was delaying the mission of historical costume collections and conservation science with the gimmick.

“[Marilyn] she was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. No one shoots like this. And it was made for her. It was designed for her,” designer Mackie said in an interview last month with Entertainment Weekly. “No one else should be seen in that dress.”

Sketched by a young Mackie and custom-made for the “Some Like It Hot” star, Jean Louis’s historic gown is made of a delicate soufflé that already becomes weaker and more brittle with time. The dress is also embroidered with heavy beading that pulls down the fabric as time goes on.

In this May 19, 1962 photo, actress Marilyn Monroe is shown in the iconic dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy during a reception in New York City. (Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/Associated Press)

Her walk down the red carpet and the steep stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art have further accelerated the dress’s aging process, confirming the fears of Kardashian critics.

“Sadly, this does not surprise me or anyone else in the museum world,” fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, author of “Worn on This Day: The Clothes That,” wrote in an email to The Times. MadeHistory”.

“A dress of that age and those fragile materials will inevitably be damaged if worn. Sequins fall off historic dresses if you breathe on them,” said Chrisman-Campbell.

Curator Jones also said he wasn’t surprised by the damage he saw in the photos, but was “sad.”

“There was no way anyone could have worn the dress without damaging it. Even after all the care in the common places and [Kardashian] I don’t wear body makeup, the damage was going to happen,” Jones said. “This is a 60 year old dress covered in crystals that is really heavy. It is also barely stable enough to be mounted on a [vestido] made to measure, to Marilyn’s measurements, not for someone else’s body.

Monroe’s dress has been described as “the dress of the original nude”. The “Seven-Year Itch” star had to be sewn into the piece before her 1962 performance at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser that took place a few months before her death.

Jones said the dress was “never designed to go up stairs like that,” noting that Monroe was sewn into the dress when she arrived at the event, sang her song and posed for photos, then took the dress off.

“This was a stunt dress. It was meant to shock. It was meant to be provocative. It was meant to be cheeky. And it wasn’t meant to work,” Jones said.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not, a privately owned for-profit “attraction company,” purchased the dress in 2016 for nearly $5 million, saying the dress was believed to be valued at more than $10 million at the time. that Kardashian wore it.

Kardashian, 41, was initially denied permission by the organization to wear the dress to the Met Gala because it didn’t fit her. After losing around 16 pounds, Ripley acknowledged, saying, “Great care was taken to preserve this part of history.”

Mackie, who designed the dress, publicly said Kardashian wearing it was “a huge mistake.”

Accessories aside, the Skims founder and Monroe superfan wore the dress only for the red carpet portion of the gala. He paired it with a fur stole to hide that the back zipper was only partially fastened, and it was later made into a replica, leading many to question why he needed to wear the original in the first place.

Kardashian then flew the dress from New York to California on her private jet so that Ripley’s could put it on display at its Hollywood location on Memorial Day weekend. She visited it there on May 26 too. Despite the outcry over the Jean Louis gown, Kardashian — apparently styling herself as a modern-day Monroe who will go to great lengths to preserve her own appearance de ella — proudly wore another historic Monroe dress days later.

The beauty mogul said that in her quest to find Jean Louis’ “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, she not only came across the dress Monroe wore to the 1962 Golden Globes, but also learned that Monroe’s Golden Globe award owner was a friend, floral designer Jeff Leatham.

“I saw all of this as a sign of the way all the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram after wearing both dresses.

“That era is gone, and yet that is the dress that lives on to remind us of that era and take us back,” Jones said. “Now we have to go ahead with Kim Kardashian as part of that dress, for what reason? There is no respect for damaging cultural icons, whether it is a dress, a document, a building, because the damage can never be repaired and is now something that future historians, future curators, future viewers will see. And that’s something that didn’t have to happen.”

It’s unclear if the dress controversy will be addressed in “The Kardashians” docuseries on Hulu. Representatives for the streaming service did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

