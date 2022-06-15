Phase 3 trial reveals important results in bone marrow cancer patients

Data suggest that the ability to curb anemia in patients with anemic myelofibrosis prolongs their lives by up to 8 years.

The results of the investigational drug Momelotinib could lead to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, benefiting patients with deadly bone marrow cancer.

The research was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, where it was explained that this drug had previously shown mixed results in a phase 3 trial, halted product development; it was acquired by Sierra Oncology, which conducted the last positive phase 3 trial and now plans to use it to apply for FDA approval.

Momelotiniban oral Janus kinase 1 and JAK2 inhibitor, significantly outperformed danazol in symptoms, spleen size, and anemia in adults with anemic myelofibrosis in the randomized trial of 195 patients from 21 countries.

“The current state of the art for myelofibrosis treatment is based on JAK2,” said Ruben Mesa, of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“Momelotinib It is a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor. However, in the early days of studying momelotinib“it became apparent that there was also a potential improvement in anemia,” which may be related to the additional ACVR1 inhibition, he explained.

The data suggest that the ability to curb anemia in patients with anemic myelofibrosis prolongs their lives by up to 8 years, Mesa added.

Previous studies, notably the Phase 3 SIMPLIFY study, showed that momelotinib was associated with comparable effects on spleen volume, transfusion, and total symptom scores from baseline that were similar to those of ruxolitinib.

The current study, known as MOMENTUM, compared a daily dose of momelotinib with danazol for the treatment of patients with symptomatic and anemic myelofibrosis (MF) who had previously received standard JAK inhibitor therapy.

In the study, researchers randomly assigned 130 patients to momelotinib and at 65 to danazol. After 24 weeks, those in the danazol group were allowed to cross over to momelotinib. The primary endpoint of the study was total symptom score (TSS) response after 24 weeks.

Secondary endpoints included transfusion independence and splenic response at 24 weeks. The median age of the patients in the group of momelotinib was 71 years old, 60.8% were male, and 82% were white. Baseline demographics were not significantly different in the danazol group.

Overall, 24.6% of patients with momelotinib responded with improved total symptom scores at 24 weeks versus 9.2% in the danazol group. The response of the spleen was also significantly greater in the group of momelotinib; 40% of patients showed a 25% reduction and 23% showed a 35% reduction, compared to 6.2% and 3.1%, respectively, of patients in the danazol group. Transfusion independence at week 24 was also greater for patients with momelotinibcompared with danazol patients (31% vs. 20%, respectively, P=0.064).

Grade 3 or higher adverse events occurred in 53.8% of patients with momelotinib and 64.6% of danazol patients, with serious adverse events occurring in 34.6% and 40.0%, respectively. Almost all patients had anemia, but only 27.7% and 26.2% of the groups of momelotinib and danazol, respectively, had grade 3 or higher thrombocytopenia. The most common nonhematologic adverse events were diarrhea, nausea, and increased blood creatinine. A total of 27.7% of the patients in the group momelotinib discontinued treatment; 16 of which did so due to an adverse event.

Furthermore, at 24 weeks, patients in the momelotinib showed a trend toward longer overall survival compared with danazol (HR, 0.506, P = 0.719).

With momelotinibthere is a consistent thrombocytopenic profile across all subgroups, data for which were presented separately in ASCO (poster 7061), Mesa added.

“We believe these findings support the future use of momelotinib as an effective treatment in patients with MF, especially those with anemia”, he concluded.

Cytopenia data is exciting

The key finding in the current study is that “momelotinib leads to important endpoints including significant improvement in symptoms and shrinkage of the spleen,” said Gabriela Hobbs of Harvard Medical School, Boston, who served as a commentator on the study.

“I think a novel finding of momelotinib What is definitely exciting from a treatment perspective is that momelotinib it can also lead to an improvement in cytopenias,” he said. “We often have to decide between treating spleen symptoms at the expense of CBCs” in MF patients, she noted.

