Pedro Pascal EXCLUSIVELY, a fan of Nicolas Cage inside and outside of ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’: “In life I had thought I would have him as a partner” – CINEMABLEND

The June 17 hits movie theaters The unbearable weight of a huge talent. Directed by Tom Gormican, the film stars Nicolas Cage as the lead, and the actor brings to life a version of himself in this metafictional action comedy. Another of the great signings of the film is Pedro Pascal, who plays Javier Gutierrez, a wealthy man who is a big fan of Cage. Something for which the interpreter of The Mandalorian he didn’t have to rehearse too much, because he already is in real life. This and other aspects of his work in the film are told by Pascal in the interview in EXCLUSIVE that you will find on these lines.

Pascal joined the film after Gorriman and co-writer Kevin Etten told him that Cage was going to play himself and he was a fan of the actor. “It was a lot of fun,” says the interpreter of Game of Thrones about working with the director. “I really liked that you had faith in me”.

Signing up for this project served as an excuse for Pascal to go back to see Cage’s films. “The development process of my character was not very complex because I had to play a Nicolas Cage fan and I already am,” Pascal begins.

As the actor continues:

I know it sounds silly, but I didn’t have to do any research, because I had seen his movies. On the contrary, it was the excuse to watch them again and convince myself that it was preparation for the movie, when I just wanted to see many of my favorite movies again.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent has gathered people from all over the world for its cast. Among them is Paco León, Tiffany Haddish, Alessandra Mastronardi, Neil Patrick Harris and Jacob Scipio. “It is quite a special project, as it brought together specific people from different parts of the world, for whom working with Nicolas Cage was fulfilling their dream”says Pascal. “This is someone I never would have thought he could work with. In life I had thought I would have him as a partner. It is one of the most special experiences I have had in my life.“.

To finish, Pascal describes the word in a single word: “epic”.

The unbearable weight of a huge talent follows Nicolas Cage, an actor who is not at his best. Neither professional nor economic. Suddenly, a job comes up that could help pay off a significant debt: attend the birthday party of a wealthy man who is a big fan of his. What the protagonist did not expect is that your client is linked to a gun cartel and a kidnapping. So the INC now look for Cage to get information.

Above these lines, don’t miss the EXCLUSIVE interview with Pascal and then the trailer for the film.















