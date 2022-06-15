Paper cut or removed: what will happen to Amber Heard in Aquaman 2?

Rumors are growing regarding the possibility that the Warner studio has made the decision to change the role of Amber Heard in aquaman and the lost kingdom. Sources close to the actress deny the assumption, although The participation of Johnny Depp’s ex in the film could be reduced.

After the scandalous trial held between the Australian star and Johnny Depp, the Anglo-Saxon press has collected various statements indicating that Heard would have been fired from the franchise. However, so far, no official source has made a public statement on the matter.

The middle Just Jared assured this week that “new shots will be made with Jason Momoa -who occupies the main role- and Nicole Kidman” for the film, according to what a source would have confided to the publication, and added that a new actress would assume the role of Mera in fiction and in any future DC movies.

As all the scenes of the film have already been recorded, if Heard were eliminated from the final cut, the producer would have to find a new actress to bring Mera to life on screen.

Despite the fact that they reduced their appearances, Amber Heard received a cachet of 2 million dollars for Aquaman 2 Entertainment Weekly

Sources close to the production of Aquaman However, they sent a statement to the same medium clarifying that “Amber has not been completely suspended from the film” and pointed out that the actress still has a small role in the plot.

Also, a source revealed to Variety that Heard “has not been cut from the film.” In addition, a representative of the actress shared a statement with the media. The writing says: “The rumors continue as they have from day one: inaccurate, insensitive and a bit absurd,” reads the text. Just Jared He later made a correction. “Sources close to the production of Aquaman they sent us an update saying that Amber has not been completely cut from the movie. She still has a small role, ”says the medium.

aquaman and the lost kingdom is scheduled to hit US theaters in March 2023. The first trailer for the film was released earlier this year and shows Momoa back in action in the title role.

Heard’s reputation is going through a delicate moment due to the defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp. The actor sued her for an article published in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she insinuated that he mistreated her, for which she Heard was ordered to pay him $15 million.

In front of the Virginia court that was in charge of judging the case, Heard assured that, although she was not fired, her role in aquaman and the lost kingdom was trimmed. “I had to fight. I fought very hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the movie,” he assured. Later they asked him if he could finally participate in the DC film. “With a very reduced version of that role, yes,” he confirmed. “They gave me a script. And then they gave me new versions of the script in which they had taken scenes that had action, that represented my character and another character, without doing spoilers, two characters fighting. They basically took away a lot of my paper. They’ve just taken away so much,” she remarked.

After the jury’s decision after the trial, the actress recorded an interview, which has been her first public appearance after the judicial process, in which she talks about how she believes that freedom of expression was affected after the defeat against her ex-husband.

The interview, which will be broadcast in its entirety on Friday through the NBC signal, is exclusive material by journalist Savannah Guthrie whose central theme is freedom of expression. Heard gave her opinion on the consequences that this ruling could have as jurisprudence, something that she mentioned from her testimonies at the trial and also in a statement that she shared on her social networks after learning of the jury’s verdict.

In a clip from the interview that aired Monday, the actress said she understands why the jury reached its decision. “I do not blame them. I actually get it. (Johnny Depp) He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor,” she expressed.

Amber Heard spoke after the trial and took aim at the jury and the fans of Deep

Amber Heard considers that the result of the trial against her ex-husband would be a bad precedent for all women victims of violence who want to speak up or report domestic sexual abuse. From the beginning, she and her lawyers said that the jury’s decision sent a message to all the victims, that without evidence they would not be believed: “I presented all the evidence and they did not believe me, what will happen to women who report without evidence ”, Amber said at some point in the trial.