On June 24 it will be known if Johnny Depp will forgive Amber Heard the compensation she must pay | People | Entertainment

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard ended on June 1 in favor of the actor, and with a debt of Heard of 10 million dollars. The value of the compensation issued by the jury will be made official by the judge in the case on the 24th of this month, so it can be changed if an agreement is reached between both parties.

The jury, who also found Depp guilty of defamation of his ex-wife, assigned him a debt of two million dollars. That would bring the amount Heard must pay him down to $8 million.

The American actress Amber Heard, during a day of the trial for defamation that confronted her with Johnny Depp, on May 19, 2022. EFE/Shan Thew

Photo: SHAWN THEW/POOL

Although the actor’s initial claim was $50 million, Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the value, citing Virginia laws that limit punitive damages in defamation cases.

GoFundMe removes fundraising campaign for Amber Heard

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer, declared that this amount is not possible for the actress to pay, who plans to appeal the jury’s sentence. For his part, Johnny Depp’s lawyer explained on Good Morning America that a settlement agreement would be considered if Heard does not continue with the appeal.

“Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money for Mr. Depp,” attorney Benjamin Chew said. “It was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it.”

The legal teams of both celebrities have until the judge issues the order of the verdict to formalize any negotiations.

(AND)