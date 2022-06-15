No, Nicole Kidman’s face is not after Will Smith’s smack at the Oscars

MADRID, 29 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

the smack that Will Smith tipped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars generated a barrage of reactions both inside and outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The faces of many of the attendees in the face of this surprising aggression went around the world, becoming the subject of memes and jokes. One of the most iconic reactions was that of Nicole Kidman, whose ojiplático face was one of the great stars of the avalanche of memes on social networks. An image that, in reality, had nothing to do with the already legendary slap.

And it is that, the photograph of Kidman with his mouth open in the stalls of the Oscars it was not taken when Will Smith crossed Chris Rock’s face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having alopecia. It is an image of the interpreter, who attended the gala as a nominee for the award for best actress for ‘Ser los Ricardo’, taken long before Smith’s assault.

Actually the scandalized face of the Australian actress is not such, rather it’s an enthusiastic surprised reaction from Kidman when he greeted Jessica Chastainwho minutes later would win the Oscar for best leading actress, at the beginning of the gala.

In an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, via Vulture, photographer Myung Chun, who took the original photo of Kidman, revealed the true context of the image. The snapshot was taken during the commercial break of the Oscars. just before the two stars finally got together to greet each other enthusiastically before sitting down to watch the gala.

“Yes, the photo of Nicole Kidman was taken during the non-televised part. She looked like she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room.. Kidman then extended her arms and waved at her with both hands. Shortly after, Chastain came over to say hello to Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban,” the photographer noted.