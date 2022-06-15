Nicole Kidman shines again in a series

Nine Perfect Strangers looks like a kind of all-star of contemporary actors led by Nicole Kidman. The poster impresses and that usually generates suspicion. Will the accumulation of so much talent work? Will the script, production or direction be in favor of your skills or will it be other content that is just about moving people with the reputation of those present? The new Amazon Prime Video series, directed by Jonathan Levine, efficiently overcomes those questions.

In Nine Perfect Strangers resonate contemporary series like Big Little Lies (David E. Kelley, 2017), but with one more spicy point: the psychological drama sometimes caresses terror. It cannot be considered a series of that genre, but the mystery and the emotional traps that the viewer puts through the characters. The same ones in which they fall to open up to different fears and possibilities, can be uncomfortable. This is a triumph for the series, written by David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.

Nine Perfect Strangers It is inspired by the homonymous novel written by Liane Moriarty. In it, nine people isolate themselves in a specialized center for various traumas and addictions, from cell phone dependency to old sports traumas and professional careers on the air. The initial interaction between them motivates different pulses, released with sarcasm or humor, depending on the case. Refreshing, moreover, part of a story that from the beginning insinuates being more tense than a new belt.

nine perfect strangers: Nicole Kidman

and the poster of actors

Seen what was seen in the last productions in which she participated, Nicole Kidman is at that stage of her career in which she does not make dissonant performances, but huge ones. In Nine Perfect Strangers offers another, playing Masha, the person in charge of that rehabilitation center. Although she apparently emerges as a being of light, his shadow extends over the rest of the characters through the different psychotropics he supplies them, without them knowing it at first until they realize it with the passing of time. chapters.

His role, along with the personality of each of those involved, opens up a range of possibilities and questions in relation to the story of Amazon Prime Video. Neither director nor screenwriters are in a hurry to generate responses, something key to sustain the viewer’s attention. Nicole Kidman join Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. Kidman gets the most references for his work. But any of the other actors offers a performance at the height of the Australian.

Cannavale, that actor who shone in Vinyl (2016), plays Tony, a downtrodden American football player. Tony has sequences where, if he wasn’t accompanied by other strong performances, he might as well devour a couple of episodes. Although Luke Evans as Lars is not as dramatic, he emerges as a kind of balance between so much trauma, without leaving his own aside.

The most emotional part of N ine Perfect Strangers it is offered by Shannon playing Napoleon. He is a family man who exudes optimism even though his wife and daughter are upset by a family tragedy. His passage through this rehabilitation center led by Nicole Kidman will question that way of being. Hallucinogens through, this character’s transformation explores layers of mental illness in subtle yet profound ways.

The catalog of actors presents Grace Van Patten as a pleasant surprise. It is not her first role in a series, but his way through The sopranos, when she was a child, it may seem distant to viewers today. It’s Zoe, Napoleon’s daughter. She must also go through the fears that her father experiences, but from another perspective.

The reflection of a time

Nine Perfect Strangers questions, to the point of seeming like a parody, figures that emerge as bearers of solutions to people’s different problems. From addiction to social networks to depression derived from a separation, a deception or the death of a family member. In that sense, each character represents a greater condition. When does irony occur? When Masha aspires to treat each of those problems with a unique method.

Along the way, the characters must learn to live together, to relate to a space where there are only trees and hills on the horizon, far from the buildings and the noise of the streets. This daily life awakens in them a series of fears and concerns that, depending on the case, enhance the fears of some or alleviate the fears of others. Nine Perfect Strangers remember that everyone we are a little broken, which is fine, but it focuses on the solution. Perhaps, sometimes, the best option may not end up being the best option.

These personal and group pulses develop in N ine Perfect Strangers while Masha must attend to one in specific: her life is in danger. This factor contributes to the series not only focusing on those who are looking for solutions. It also invites the viewer to ask themselves questions about this type of character that seems to have all the answers. In this category are grouped everything from supposed specialists to influencersmaking each of them seem more human than they naturally suggest.

Nine Perfect Strangers it is a polyphony of compelling themes, voices and performances. The actors do not step on each other and, instead, offer themselves as vehicles of questions that not only beat in the story but also probably leave the viewer with the feeling of wanting to review a couple of aspects of their life.



