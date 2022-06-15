Natalie Portman’s routine to show off a muscular figure in Thor

Natalie Portman became a trend after appearing with a muscular and shapely figure for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder What is your secret? She tells herself what are the exercises to achieve abs of steel and turned arms.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress reveals that she had to work hard and be disciplined with both exercise and diet to look strong and toned in her new movie.

One of the parts that caught the most attention was his arms, which look imposing and with well-worked muscles. We tell you how she did it.

The routine of Natalie Portman to show off a muscular figure in Thor

Portman said that he worked hand in hand with a personal trainer, Naomi Pendergastwho for four months before filming and throughout the filming of the film, was pending work fitness of the actress

(Photo: Twitter)

“We did a lot of weight training and I had a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done before. It was very physical, so I did a lot of work on both agility and strength”, explains the interpreter.

Glamor magazine highlights that Natalie Portman he loves to complement his strength exercises with activities such as tennis, swimming, hiking, yoga and pilates, which have helped him maintain good physical condition while works strength and endurance.

However, the fitness routine of the actress is focused on gain strength, muscle mass and agilityso there is no lack of traditional movements such as push-ups, training of triceps, extensions and weight lifting with machines, weights and kettlebells or Russian weights.

“It definitely helps you get into character and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different, I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” Portman said.

He also shared that he had increased his consumption of various foods such as quinoa, nuts, legumes and tempeh, to obtain good results while maintaining a vegan dietwhere no meat of any kind (neither white nor red) is included.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is not the only film for which Portman had to train hard to prepare his figure.

In “Black Swan” the star played an ambitious ballerina named Nina Sayers and instead of Weight training, Portman devoted himself for several months to the art of ballet. The actress says that the training sessions lasted many hours and she practiced several days a week.

(Photo: Pinterest)

In fact, while developing her dancing skills, she ended up losing 10 kilos, making filming the movie physically demanding, as the actress had to dance for hours for her scenes and suffered from multiple injuries.

Is it good to drink protein shakes when lifting weights?

The protein shakes They were a great ally Natalie Portman for increase muscles Besides of Weightlifting but is it really healthy?

According to Mundo Fitness, these drinks have a bad reputation, as they are associated with excessive muscle gain, however, they can have benefits.

(Photo: Pexels)

Mayo Clinic explains that protein shakes can help decrease body fat, maintain muscle mass lean, feel fuller longer, and lose weight, but it’s not a magic bullet and the evidence is limited.

It is best to always consult a nutritional expert before drink protein shakes or to start any dietary and exercise regimen, since your specific case must be evaluated so that you follow the routines and diet appropriate to your state of health.

(With information from Mayo Clinic, Vanity Fair and Glamour)

