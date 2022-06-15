Movies that have been filmed in Puebla

For its beauty, tradition and culture, Puebla It has become one of the favorite destinations for travelers.

Due to its multiple attractions, it was declared Cultural heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

For all this and more, the city has been chosen as a location for the filming of several film productions, both Mexican and foreign.

Below we share some of the most recognized films that have been filmed in the most iconic places in the state.

1. “In love” of Emilio “Indian” Fernandez in 1946 it was filmed in the portals of Cholula and the church of San Francisco Acatepec.

two. “Tizoc” of 1956 was recorded at the Tenango dam, in the municipality of Huauchinango.

3. “The Law of Herod” of 1999 used the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán biosphere, to create the municipality of “San Pedro de los Saguaros”.

Four. “Cinco de Mayo: The Battle” 2013, recreating history, the Forts of Loreto and Guadalupe were used for the recording of this film.

5. “Tear my life” (2008) The places where scenes from this film were shot were in the municipalities of Cuetzalan, Teziutlán, Cholula and various points in the city of Puebla.

6. “Man on Fire” (2004) starring the actor Denzel Washington used the streets of the zócalo of the city of Puebla, as well as the Avenida de Juan de Palafox and Mendoza.

7. “Frida” (2002) starring Salma Hayek used the Casa Presno, as well as the municipal cemetery and the restaurant “La Guadalupana”

8. “Vantage Point” (2008) used the Historic Center of the city of Puebla.

9. “Christized” (2012) Cuetzalan was the scene of the filming of this movie.

10. Movies like “The attempt” (2010) and “Ciudadano Buelna” 2013 used the National Railway Museum as a location.