movie wednesday

in the theater

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Teatrino de la Trapalanda, with free admission, in the Film Series at the Teatrino and in the month of Gourmet Cinema, the film Chef: the recipe for happiness, directed by Jon Favreau, with performances by Favreau, Sofia Vergara, Scarlett Johansson and Dufftin Hoffman.

Trailer of The chef, the recipe for happiness (Comme un chef) subtitled in Spanish (HD)

Synopsis: tells the story of Jacky Bonnot (Michaël Youn, ‘Zak’), a lover of good cuisine who dreams of setting up a great restaurant one day. The economic situation of his marriage forced him to accept jobs that did not cover his aspirations at all. On the other hand Alexandre Lagarde is a renowned chef of a restaurant with 3 Michelin stars. Despite his success, Lagarde sees his comfortable position in danger because the financial group that owns his restaurants wants to introduce “molecular cuisine” on the menu. The chef is uninspired and wants to avoid changes in his kitchen at all costs. It is the point where both characters converge. Lagarde hires Jacky, who will give his kitchen a new look and help him get inspiration from him, and Jacky will be able to achieve his dream of being a great chef in a prestigious restaurant.

in the favio

Today at 8:00 p.m. In the CC Leonardo Favio, in the cycle of Cinema for Diversity and in the month of Cinema and Environment, the film Plastic Planet, by Werner Boote (Austria, 2009), is screened.

Plastic Planet – Trailer

Synopsis: Plastic, which has become omnipresent in our daily lives, has devastating effects on our health and on the ecosystem that we cannot even suspect: it is present in the clothes we wear, it inadvertently filters into the food we eat (from packaging) and sometimes we even voluntarily introduce it into our bodies in the form of silicone. The grandson of an industry pioneer, raised on the supposed benefits of the plastic age, Boote spent ten years investigating how this petroleum derivative is destroying our world, making rigorous arguments, interviewing all kinds of scientists, and taking on one of the market bosses. The effect of his work is devastating: after seeing it, no one will want to drink water from a disposable bottle again.