Minecraft: Everything you need to know about Sculk blocks

Minecraft players are in luck, because the long-awaited update is now available The Wild Update. This can be installed on both versions of Minecraft (Bedrock and Java) on all platforms.

We have already told you what The Wild Update includes, with such interesting news as the frogs or the two new biomes. attention, because Deep Dark is more important than you think.

In this biome we can find one of the new types of blocks in Minecraft. We talk about sculkand in this guide we will tell you what it is, what it is for and how to get it.

If you are playing the Mojang sandbox and you are a bit lost with the news of The Wild Update, here is a guide to Minecraft: Sculk Blocks and what they are for.

Sculk blocks and what they are for

Sculk’s blocks are one of the novelties of Minecraft The Wild Update, which also incorporate a new stealth mechanic in the Mojang sandbox. They are easy to find… but they have their complexity.

First of all: the Sculk blocks They are found on the walls, ceilings, and floors of the Deep Dark biome.which is available in Minecraft The Wild Update alongside the new swamp biome.

It is easy to identify them: sculk blocks are totally black and can grow on the same ground or on other rocks. We can find them in their natural state or through a Sculk catalyst.

To get Sculk, all we have to do is stand in front of a block and use a crafting tool. We recommend you use the hoeas it is the most effective for farming Sculk.

The most curious thing is that there is not a single Sculk block, although we will talk about them below. In the case of standard block (all black)it is easy to find and collect in Deep Dark.

What is the sculk for? We are sorry to tell you that it does not have an outstanding use. The Sculk is only a decorative block, which we can use to make structures or buildings of said material. The truth is that it is a very striking design.

Beyond the standard Sculk block, we find others like the catalyst, the sensor, the howler or the vein. Each of these has other uses and some special features.

Before delving into the types of Sculk, we warn you that it has its advantages and disadvantages. It is a beautiful material, exclusive to this biome and easy to collect… but could also draw the attention of a Warden (Guardian)which will give you many headaches.

Types of Sculk Blocks

To start we have the Sculk’s Catalyst, which is the alternative way to get this material in Deep Dark. It is essentially a Sculk generating block, though only under these circumstances.

Sculk’s catalyst will only generate this material (like moss) if an enemy dies within 8 blocks. This enemy should grant XP to the player.

then we have Sculk’s Veinwhich is something like a variable of the Lichen Luminus. Its only function is to decorate other blocks if we place it next to them.

More stressful is Sculk Howlerwhich is basically a trap that will sound when we step on it. If it detects us three times, a Warden will automatically appear to try to tear us apart.

We also have the sculk sensor, which can not only be obtained in Deep Darkness, but also in Ancient Cities. Its purpose is to detect vibrations (sounds) of the environment.

Sculk’s sensor will detect all sounds that occur within 9 blocks, which can be negative (warn enemies and give away our presence), but also positive (generates Redstone waves).

Minecraft The Wild Update is the latest update for the game from Mojang. You can download it for free PC, mobile and all consolesfor both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition.

