Miles Teller reveals the medical emergency he had in Top Gun: Maverick

At the end of May it was released Top Gun: Maverick, the great sequel to the 1986 film that once again stars Tom Cruise and others like Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. Now, this last actor, revealed a medical emergency he had on set and the curious reaction Cruise had.

What was the medical emergency that actor Miles Teller had in Top Gun: Maverick And how did Tom Cruise react?

During an appearance on the show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miles Teller revealed a curious moment that he lived with his co-star Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick.

The 35-year-old performer recalled a film shooting day in which he suffered allergic reaction. The one that caused him hives from head to toe.

“We landed and I thought ‘Oh, I don’t feel too good’«, began to say the interpreter. “I was very hot and my skin started to itch like crazy. So I got out of the plane. He was covered in hives. From head to toe. I went to a doctor. They did a blood test. And then that night, they put me in an oatmeal bath. She had sensitive skin anyway, truth be told, Irish-Scottish fur. No dyes, no nothing.”

After a blood test, Miles Teller was told there was “fire retardants, pesticides and jet fuel» in his blood.

He then continued: “I go to the set the next day and Tom Cruise says to me: ‘How was it, Miles? What did they find you?’”

“I was like, ‘Well, Tom, I happen to have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even missing a beat, Tom told me: ‘Yes, I was born with that, friend’ “, said. “So that was a very Tom moment for me.”

Check out the video of the full interview next: