Megan Fox has sex during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is a American actress who jumped to the fame for her role as Mikaela Banes in the popular series from Transformers. The model 36 years old shared through your account of Instagram, how he lived the Billboard Music Awards 2022 together with his current partner, Machine Gun Kelly.

With more than 20 million followers on his official account, Fox posted different photoswhere one of them was a screenshot: “Was this blue suit expensive because we just made a hole in the crotch so we can have sex ?”, can be read in a message.

In response, the influencer got a “Hate you” along with three emojis of laughing faces. The same person posted a second message explaining that I would fix the tear in the dress.

After two years of datingthe couple decided to go to the next level engaging in last January 11. Machine Gun Kelly himself explained that the cost of the luxurious jewel that he gave to his beloved has a value of 500 thousand dollars.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

The couple introduced at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, as the singer offered a special performance at said award ceremony, where he went on stage to interpret “Twin Flame” and “Mainstream Sellout”.

“I wrote this song for my wife” were the words that the interpreter said when getting on the scenery. This generated speculations in which the couple had already married and that probably they were expecting a baby.

