Luuk de Jong gives the yes for the project of the Red Devils of Toluca in Liga MX

Luuk de Jong has already said yes to Toluca! White Rivers, FOX Sports reportershared the news for the negotiation with the Dutch striker.

“DE JONG SAYS YES TO TOLUCA. The Devils already have their “9″. The Dutchman Luuk de Jong will arrive in hell to support Nacho Ambriz’s project, heading to AP2022. The Mexican team breaking the transfer market ”, reads in @BlancaRios_7.

In past days, Of Jong gave green light to his representatives and to the board of Seville to negotiate his signing with the Red Devils.

After being on loan to Barcelona Last season, De Jong did not enter the plans of the culé team and neither did Nervión, which is why De Jong sought an exit from the Spanish team and considered Liga MX as destination.

Even the day before, the Executive President of Toluca, Francis Suinagaexplained that talks continue with the Iberian team for the signing of Luuk de Jong.

“We are in talks with Sevilla. At the moment we don’t have anything concrete, but we do have preliminary talks.”confirmed for AS Mexico.

Luuk de Jong he collaborated with seven goals and an assist in 29 games with Barcelona in his loan spell; however, the Dutch striker will return to Seville with whom the contract ends on June 30, 2023.

AMERICA SEARCHED FOR LUUK DE JONG IN 2018

This is not the first time De Jong considered Mexican soccer.

In 2018, the Dutch was strongly intended by America. The Eagles launched a very juicy offer and the striker was tempted.

In fact, De Jong’s parents flew to Mexico to get to know CDMX and met with the board of directors of the azulcrema team, but finally De Jong rejected the proposal.

