Longevity and fame: what are the 8 secret habits of celebrities

It is difficult to accept aging. Whether true or not, it’s often associated with fewer career opportunities, less energy, and the fading of youthful good looks and a toned physique. In fact, there is a real diagnosable condition for people who have an extreme fear of aging call gerascophobia.

Those with the condition have very frequent thoughts about changes in their appearance due to aging and increasingly lose control of their lives as they age. Refinery29 rose aghdamia consultant psychologist and trainer, noting that the condition it can trigger panic attacks, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, and tremors.

but grow old It’s really not that bad and that is according to celebs over 60 who know even more than the rest of us about being typecast for your age. This is what Some of the biggest stars say their secrets to embracing the aging process, and continuing to look and feel their best, are:

For Morgan Freeman, “age is a state of mind”

1. Never act your age

Morgan Freeman (85) has a mindset that is a great start to making aging a blast. During an interview, the American actor shared his philosophy that people You should never act your age. Said “Age is a state of mind. I must be at least 30 by now,” even though his physical age at the time was at least 70 years old. What he says is that a person will never look their age if they maintain a youthful state of mind . adopt this mindset It allows you to break the mental limitations that prevent you from living life to the fullest as an older person.

2. Fill empty days

Do you think you have nothing to do during the day? Meryl Streep (72) has the right remedy for you. The winner of three Academy Awards believes that “Our days are empty unless we fill them.” follow this philosophy It will make us “not let life pass us by”. Being proactive when it comes to occupying the days is important for the elderly.

3. Collect what you like

Now that we have adopted the philosophy of meryl streep to fill our days, how do we fill them? One way is by collecting what we like. A sir elton john he loves the Photography and has been acquiring photographs since 1990. In fact, he has so many photographs that has an area of ​​18,500 square feet reserved just for them . Although it is not necessary to collect as avidly as the British singer, pianist, composer and musician, it is possible to fill the days collecting objects that we like. They may be from old stamps to oddly shaped twigs.

Chuck Norris eats only the necessary food (Getty Images)

4. Eat nutritious food

To age well, you must maintain good health. American actor, director, screenwriter and film producer Clint Eastwood (92) does just that. Eastwood always eat a lot of fruits, vegetables and vitamins. Also avoid sugary drinks, excess alcohol and excess carbohydrates. these eating habits They not only help you stay in shape, but also help reduce the risk of major cardiovascular diseases. Many famous seniors follow various longevity diets to take care of themselves.

the epic actor Chuck Norris (82) Employ another eating habit that will allow you to enjoy better health as you age. Chuck’s habit is eat only what is necessary. This means stop eating before feeling full , as studies show that you are often full before you feel it. This little habit le will allow you to stay in shape, which will considerably reduce the risk of suffering from chronic diseases. Among them, diabetes in the elderly and heart disease.

5. Take vitamins

According to The Sun, Mike Jagger (78) taking vitamins A, complex B, C, D and Eand combines them with the trio of cod liver oil, ginseng and ginkgo biloba, that are beneficial for the brain. all of it translates into a very different lifestyle than what Jagger and his bandmates used to embody.

Daily exercise helps older people to age in a healthy way because it prevents cognitive decline and makes us happier. In addition, the elderly can combat bone loss, frailty, arthritis and other chronic diseases (Getty Images)

6. Exercise every day

Although she is an extremely busy woman, Martha Stewart (80) never stops working out for an hour, every day. This activity not only helps you stay in shape, but also it also helped her get back to work five days after back surgery. Activities and exercises for seniors are essential for general well-being . daily exercise it also helps older people to age in a healthy way because it prevents cognitive decline and makes us happier. Also, seniors can combat bone loss, frailty, arthritis, and other chronic illnesses.

7. Meditate

Oprah Winfrey (68) She is a successful and busy woman. She has aged well with the help of a daily 20-minute meditation session. The driver herself has said that meditation helps you feel a sense of hope, commitment and joy, as it is a constant in your busy life. It has also been shown that the meditation reduces blood pressure and inflammation. A few deep breaths and a few minutes of quiet each day could make a difference. The meditation it is an important form of alternative medicinal therapy for the elderly.

8. Get enough sleep

According to reports, the Queen Elizabeth II (96) goes to sleep at 11 PM every night, before waking up at 7:30 AM, recording some impressive eight and a half hours of sleep , which is key to staying healthy. “Sleep is very important for physical and mental rest,” he asserted in dialogue with the magazine HELLO! the female fitness specialist and founder of mamawellRosie Stockley.

“Your brain shuts down and processes at night when you sleep and that works in a number of ways to prepare, process and rest your brain for the next day. Physically, sleep is very restorative for the body. It’s crucial to have this downtime at night to allow your body to function optimally during the day.” concluded.

