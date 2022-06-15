Literature reports unusual endometriosis in the anal canal

It is a rare presentation of this gynecological disease.

Endometriosis is a disease in which the type of tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. Photo: American Journal of Case Reports.

The scientific literature recently reported an unusual and rare presentation of endometrial tissue in the anal canal of a 33-year-old woman.

This case contributes to the growing number of reports in the scientific field that have shown that this condition that affects more than 190 million women worldwide can debut in a way not expected by the medical community and patients.

It was a patient with a history of episiotomy who came to the emergency department due to perianal inflammation in the last year.

The swelling was associated with intermittent pain and difficulty passing stool, the case reports.

On examination, a palpable tender perianal mass was found extending to the anal sphincter at a clockwise 11 o’clock position. However, the magnetic resonance imaging also showed a hemorrhagic mass of 3 × 4 cm in the right perianal region that pressed and indented the right area of ​​the distal external sphincter, the case details.

The mass was completely excised with a local perianal incision. Surgical pathology revealed a endometrioma isolated in the perianal area, it was revealed.

The endometrioma Isolated perianal is a rare disease, with only 21 published cases. Its diagnosis is difficult to establish, and a wide range of tests is often needed.

Laparoscopic or surgical intervention may be necessary in cases of endometriosis rectally for an accurate diagnosis. To diagnose the endometrioma perianal, it is necessary to take an anamnesis.

The endometriosisa common condition among women of reproductive age and infertile women, occurs when the endometrium extends outside the uterus.

When this endometrial tissue grows and sheds, symptoms will develop. The presentation varies according to the site in question; however, pelvic pain is among its most common symptoms, along with bleeding and cramping.

In Puerto Rico, according to the Dr. Idhaliz Floressenior scientist at the endometriosisit is estimated that there are around 15,000 women diagnosed with this disease that could become disabling.

Access the case here.