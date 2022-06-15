“Lionel Messi. The Authorized Biography” by Florent Torchut – Review

“Lionel Messi – The Authorized Biography”published by the publishing house Mondadori Electais available in bookstores and digital stores from 31 May 2022. The book that tells the story of one of the best footballers in the world was written by Florent Torchut, journalist and correspondent of “France Football” the prestigious French periodical dedicated to football born in 1946 which awards the Golden Ball. Torchut has followed Messi from his beginnings in professional football and has personally interviewed him on several occasions.

“Lionel Messi – The Authorized Biography” by Florent Torchut

Lionel Messi forever changed the history of football and Barcelona thanks to a talent that never knew borders. The Argentine has won 35 trophies, including 4 Champions League, and won the Ballon d’Or 7 times. No one had ever gone so high. No one had ever raised the most coveted prize among footballers to the sky seven times.

Messi has played 778 games and scored 672 goals for the Catalan club. The one between the 1987 class phenomenon and Barcelona seemed like one of those fairy tales destined to end with a happy ending, but something went wrong. Due to the economic problems of “his” team, Messi is forced to say goodbye to the Camp Nou and on 9 August 2021 he signs a rich contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Florent Torchut, through a meticulous work, tried to describe the mysterious personality of Messi using a series of truly surprising stories and images.

Plot and curiosity

Lionel Messi never needed to scream or spend too many words to get attention and shine. The Argentine is probably better than anyone else a clear example of what it means to become a true silent leader. His way of being in the world has simply found its maximum expression in peace and serenity. Be careful, however, to confuse calm and arrogance, silence and determination or tranquility and the desire for victory.

The goal of every great champion is to be decisive: perhaps scoring the goal of the match. Messi’s ambitions do not escape this natural logic, but the first thought of him after bagging the opponent’s net is turned towards the sky. The ten of the Albiceleste always raises his index fingers to remind everyone why he plays football: his grandmother. It is thanks to Celia Oliveira Cuccittini that little Leo takes his first steps on the Grandoli field.

We are in Rosario, province of Santa Fe, a land culturally devoted to football, and grandmother Celia convinces her daughter Marìa to accept the proposal of Salvador Aparicio, who desperately needs a compente for a game between kids and becomes the very first coach of Messi. That shy five-year-old boy will only need two actions to leave those present in awe and earn the nickname La Pulga (the flea) because of his height.

Whether it was a card game or a penalty shootout challenge with his older brothers, Messi’s aim was the same: to win, not to lose. “He was a bad player. When he lost, he would cry “ , said his father Jorge Messi. Shy among the benches, phenomenon in the backyard. At the age of 6 and a half, he moved from Grandoli to the youth teams of Newell’s Old Boys and was part of La Máquina del 87 (La Locomotiva), a team capable of bringing home any kind of competition among the “little ones”.

One episode in particular reveals significant traits of Messi’s personality. In Rosario, during a tournament that was giving away bicycles, he remains locked in the bathroom and breaks the glass to reach his teammates. He enters the field at 0-2; the rest is history and the match ends 3-2 in favor of him.

And then fate takes over, which turns into the supreme need to constantly choose Rivaldo’s Barcelona shirt for the matches with friends. Lucas Scaglia, a former teammate at the time of Newell’s Old Boys, has never forgotten him. “My father used to work in Europe and he used to bring me football shirts. Leo always wanted the one of the centenary of Barça with the gold lettering and Rivaldo’s number. He never wanted to give it back to me ”.

The prophetic path suddenly becomes complicated in 1996, when the current leaders invite him to consult an endocrinologist for stature problems (he was 1.25 tall, ten centimeters below average). In January 1997, Dr. Diego Schwarzstein discovers growth hormone deficiency and Messi is forced to undergo biosynthetic hormone injections to balance the deficiency.

For two years the care is taken over by the social security and by the father; then begins a period of severe economic crisis. And it is on this occasion that the circle closes, that fate fulfills his duty, because the only team that promises to take care of Messi is Barcelona. The Catalan team, despite the strong interest, is taking time. Time that dad Messi proves he does not want to lose when he closes the agreement with the technical director Rexach.

Messi made his debut with the blaugrana shirt on 7 March 2001, with the Giovanissimi B team (Under 14) against Amposta, scoring a goal and climbing the hierarchies in the major categories at the speed of light. On November 16, 2003 he made his debut with the first team in a friendly match and in 2004 Frank Rijkaard invited him to participate in the summer training with Puyol, Ronaldinho, Xavi and Eto’o. After a transitory season, he imposes himself as a key element taking the place of Giuly to the sound of goals, assists and out of the ordinary magic. On 1 May 2005, against Albacete, he became the youngest Barcelona goalkeeper in the history of La Liga: 17 years, 10 months and 7 days.

In the same year he will also make his debut with Argentina, ruined by a burning expulsion; debut that takes place in the sign of Diego Armando Maradona. In fact, both played their first match for the national team against Hungary. The sporting release of Messi, the victory of the Copa America 2021 (first trophy with Argentina), unfortunately coincides with the end of his love relationship with Barcelona.

The club is in a precarious financial situation and can no longer afford to pay its salary. PSG instantly convinces Messi, who organizes a press conference to greet everyone. On 8 August, in the 1899 Camp Nou Auditorium, La Pulga tearfully confesses: “I never imagined that this day would come, let alone leave like this. It’s very difficult, I’ve spent most of my life in this club “.

Review

“Lionel Messi. Florent Torchut’s Authorized Biography has the merit of providing readers with a new perspective through which to observe and understand the personality of Lionel Messi. The author has reconstructed in great detail the steps that led to the birth, growth and consecration of the Messi phenomenon first in Argentina and then throughout the world. Torchut’s harvest could only find a prelude to him in Argentina, in particular in the city of Rosario, and analyze in chronological order the events that characterized his childhood.

In this context, the story linked to the problems of stature is rich in new and interesting details. In fact, Messi was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency, a pathology that subjected him to an endless series of biosynthetic hormone injections. Furthermore, reading the words of the father, it is possible to discover the real mental strength and work ethic that have always distinguished the Argentine champion.

The narration and the testimonies of the people who have been part of Messi’s life since childhood are the flagship of a work that reveals the background of every single event of the Pulce. The book included many interviews that Messi gave directly to Torchut, who managed to follow his exploits almost from day zero. It is therefore no coincidence that the PSG player himself has decided to authorize this biography.

In my opinion, the various statements made by Messi over the years and after each Golden Ball added to the bulletin board enrich the literary landscape that has obviously been created around the legend of Santa Fe. Not surprisingly, every single word he utters helps to reveal the character of an athlete who has never felt the need to talk about himself and let himself go. Messi faced a true champion along a path full of obstacles, and this is the main message that the author of the book wanted to convey to his readers.

Torchut made use of a linear and accessible writing for every age group. Any child who dreams of one day becoming a famous footballer should know and read this biography with enthusiasm and passion. In my personal opinion, the choice of associating each chapter with images enhances Messi’s growth path in the best possible way. The photographic repertoire ranges from the house walls of a four-year-old boy intent on blowing out the candles of his cake, the murals that hundreds of fans have decided to dedicate to him to thank him and the successes recorded on the most important stages of world football.

As a great lover of sports and famous biographies, I would like to recommend this book to all people looking for inspiration, because it is an investigation of rare depth and returns a complete image of a footballer capable of leaving an unforgettable imprint. in people’s hearts.