Lineups Mexico vs. Jamaica | Concacaf Nations League

The Matchday 2 of the Concacaf Nations League is already underway and this day we will see the Mexican team against Jamaicawhere the alignments of both sets are already ready and Tata Martino made some changes to your 11 against Suriname.

This tournament will serve as a prelude to the Mexican team face to Qatar 2022because despite the fact that they are not duels of a very high level, for the moment they will serve to give him chance a players and see who could make up the final list of the Tata Martino.

The lineups of Mexico and Jamaica

The technicians have sent their best 11 for this duel Concacaf Nations Leaguewhere it must be made clear that many of the players ‘Europeans’ they broke ranks behind the FIFA datein addition to the fact that a large part of the squad is made up of young people and players from the Liga BBVA MX.

The Mexico national team He takes the field with Cota, Álvarez, Jesús Angulo, Julio Domínguez, Luis Romo, Santiago Giménez, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Chávez, Beltrán, Uriel Antuna and Jesús Gallardo.

Jamaicafor its part, seeks to give the Mexican team a fight with André Blake, Topey, Bell, Bailey, Morrison, Nicholson, Flemmings, Lowe, Lambert, Brown and Williams.

How do Mexico and Jamaica get to this meeting?

The Mexican team had a quiet afternoon against Surinam, because despite the attempts of the rivals, they could not score a goal. the aztec painting won by 3-0 and with this he was awarded his first three units.

Jamaicameanwhile, comes to this match with two games already played, where both were against Surinam; the first duel they equaled 1 goal and in the second the set of ‘Reggaeboys’ went out with victory by 3-1.