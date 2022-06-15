Let’s celebrate the Pride “Together We are Better”

    Latino LGBTQ community will receive thousands of dollars with the support of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ricky Martin

  • Suspected white supremacists arrested for planning riot at LGBTQ parade in Idaho

  • Alfredo Adame affirms that he is willing to accompany his son to the LGBTQ Pride March

  • Maribel Guardia celebrates LGBTQ Pride and sings a cappella in Guadalajara

  • Cardi B surprises in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in California

  • This is how the US celebrates the start of LGBTQ Pride Month

  • Noticias Telemundo article on violence against LGBTQ indigenous people wins important award

  • Karine Jean-Pierre will be the White House’s first black and LGBTQ press secretary

  • Ron DeSantis calls for removing special government status from Disney parks in Florida

  • Proposals Similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Advance in Ohio and Texas

  • ‘They crossed the line’: Disney may lose special status in Florida for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

  • LGBTQ Support Group Files Lawsuit Against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

  • The Government asks airlines to allow transgender and non-binary people to identify themselves with an ‘X’

  • They threaten to boycott Disney for controversial decision on characters

  • New York commemorates International Day of Trans Visibility

  • Florida Residents and Authorities React to Enactment of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

  • Disney Employees Accuse The Corporation Of Failing To Strongly Oppose Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

  • Disney employees are up in arms over law impacting the LGBT+ community

  • Disney Worker Groups Protest Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

