Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby and the linen suit that will make you the most elegant of the summer

as described BAMF Style, a blog specializing in costume design for film and television, this particular suit is made up of two matching pieces that are combined with an olive-colored vest, a silver-grey shirt and an ocher tie. On the one hand, we find Matching Single Breasted Ivory Blazerpeak lapels with stitched edges and shoulder pads featuring flap pockets on the sides and a silk handkerchief cashmere brown in his front pocket. Secondly, straight pants with high-waisted darts in the same material whose waist matches the bottom of his vest. A masterful job by Catherine Martin, costume director for this film.

In short, this Leonardo DiCaprio linen suit is not only an intrinsic part of film history, but the one you should keep in your closet to wear to every possible summer date. On the one hand, being made of linen, you can resort to it without fear of suffering a heat stroke caused by high temperatures. On the other hand, there is no better time than the current season to change the dark tones that we resort to in autumn and winter for the purest color of the color spectrumwhich finds its natural habitat in the summer (beyond the endless parties in Ibiza, too).

Ralph Lauren Straight Fit Linen Blazer Ralph Lauren double dart suit trousers in linen

Evidently, the key is to adapt this look to the present. Ultimately, the work The Great Gatsby It is set in the 1920s, a century ago (although proof of its validity is that it remains in force so long after being described in Fitzgerald’s work), so replicating it exactly makes no sense today. today.

Scalpers Slim Fit Linen Blazer Flowy cotton trousers, by Scalpers

To bring it to the present, simply change the shirt/tie/vest combo to a black or white cotton t-shirt. Thus, although sophisticated, you will not feel so constricted and its context will be sufficiently dilated so that you want to use it more frequently. If you want to go further, you can even dress it up with a tight tank topaccording to current trends.

At the feet? Although you can keep formal shoes for a more polished aesthetic, opt for some strappy sandals of skin, some espadrilles to match your skin tone or even minimalist sneakers in white to detract from the formality of the look. In addition, as with any other suit, you can also wear the jacket and pants separately to multiply alternatives this summer. Verdict? DiCaprio may not follow current trends to the millimeter, but he will always be the mirror in which one can look to dress well.

Zara linen blend blazer Chino pants in 100% linen, by Benetton

