‘Legally Blonde’: Google’s Hilarious Tribute To Reese Witherspoon’s Movie – CINEMABLEND

There are movies that will never go out of style and ‘Legally Blonde’ is one of them. Her funny story led Reese Witherspoon to world fame as the eternal Elle Woods, which is why Google has just paid a well-deserved tribute, have you seen it?

how many times have you seen legally blonde? It is likely that at this point in the game you have lost count and we completely understand you, the story of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a classic of comedy and Google decided to dedicate a fun tribute to him through its search engine.

The first thing you should do is search for the title of the movie on Google as if you were making a regular query. Among the results you will find a tiny pink bag with a slight movement that invites you to click on it, which you must do to continue with the experience.

This is what Bruiser Woods looks like in Google’s tribute to ‘Legally Blonde’.



At that moment, a simple animation with the cute Chihuahua dog that appears in the movie, better known as Bruiser Woods, will appear in front of your eyes. And true to the style of the tape, this furry character climbs on a chair to get a treatment on his hair and from one second to the next, he has a complete makeover!

This includes a pink sweater with a new necklace, enough to attend classes with its owner and win some cases with surprising arguments before the jury. Did you think that was it? It is not like that, because once Bruiser has passed through your screen, The entire browser will change color from the classic shade of blue to a pink perfect for any occasion.

The change is complete! Bruiser imposing fashion.



The surprise was made with the aim of celebrating the 20th anniversary of legally blondedate that took place last year, however, Google decided to leave this surprise for all fans or just curious and remind us how fun the world of Elle Woods is..