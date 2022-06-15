Laura Barjum thinks of the drama at the wedding of Britney Spears

The presenter of the musical competition X Factor on the RCN channel, Laura Barjumreacted through his official TikTok social network account to the “wedding drama” of the American singer Britney Spears with actor Sam Asghari.

The legal problems of the ex of Britney Spears

“Do not think that everything was the beautiful photo and the cool guests,” warned the presenter of X Factor, Laura Barjum in a video of just over two minutes that he dedicated to the subject.

About the former Britney Spears who broke into the wedding, Jason Allen Alexander, also an actress and model, wondered: “This guy must have legal problems, right? Because he also confessed to the crime in a live“.

A US court on Monday charged Jason Allen Alexander with harassment after he tried to break into Britney Spears’ wedding in Southern California.

Previous marriages of Britney Spears

“Britney’s last marriage is number three for our beloved princess of pop. The first was indeed with Jason Allen Alexander. The second with Kevin Federline, who is the father of her children and was the worst, I mean seriously the type … no, bye, the worst of all,” he recalled Laura Barjum.

The presenter of X Factor He added that “the children did not go to the wedding and said that they did not want to take away the night of their life from their mother. The night of their life? They took it away from them by not going. Will they agree with me? The boys of 15 and 16 years have been mostly raised by Kevin Federline, by his dad. I can’t stand that guy.”

“Her current husband, Sam Asghari, that we ask God and life to be good, really. That here between you and me, the fans are not that they love him very much because the guy is 29 years old and she is forty-.. They say he’s a freeloader, anyway. I wonder where Britney’s security was when Jason Allen Alexander got into the mansion when they were putting the bombs and the flowers,” he concluded. Laura Barjum.

