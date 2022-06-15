La Nación / Frances McDormand’s son has a Paraguayan girlfriend

Pedro McDormand Coen, born in Paraguay, is the adopted son of American actress Frances Mcdormand along with her husband, film director Joel Coen, known for audiovisuals such as “Fargo” and “Equipo Técnica”. Actress Frances Mcdormand is famous for being the winner of three Oscars for best actress and a fourth statuette as producer of “Nomadland”.

The son of Hollywood celebrities has been dating Paraguayan Cynthia Ramírez since 2020. She migrated to the United States in 2017, lived in the city of Texas for almost 4 years, but has lived in Los Angeles with Pedro for 8 months. .

In exclusive communication with the Nation-Nation Media, the young Paraguayan indicated that she met the actress’s son through social networks in 2019, specifically through Instagram. “We were like that in contact until one day I came to visit him in Los Angeles,” to which she added: “We were friends for almost a year.”

After visiting each other for a while and maintaining a long-distance friendship, they decided to formalize the union between them with a courtship. “It was in October 2020 where we were official boyfriends and after that we were long-distance boyfriends until October 2021. I moved to Los Angeles in October 2021 and we are living together until now,” he assured LN-NM.

According to Cynthia, it is a peculiar story since Pedro’s parents were surprised to learn that she was Paraguayan. “How the root is so strong that in the end one ends up with his own compatriot, everyone is surprised, his family, even friends of the family who know that he is from Paraguay,” Ramírez told LN-NM .

The lovers have been together for a year and eight months. According to Cynthia, the actress’s son does not speak Spanish or Guarani, but he knows words that she teaches him. “Since we are living together he is learning a lot more,” assured the compatriot. She also commented that Pedro is very interested in our culture, likewise, his parents are admirers of Paraguay, the film director Joel Coen knows the whole history of Paraguay, Pedro McDormand Coen’s girlfriend pointed out for LN-NM.

Ramírez, last Christmas, gave her boyfriend’s family typical Paraguayan items as a gift, as well as the decoration of the apartment he shares with Pedro in Los Angeles, they have a lot of Paraguayan handicraft decoration. Cynthia assured for LN-NM: “You go in and you realize that there are Paraguayan people living there.”

Ramírez expressed that they have not yet visited our since they are a couple, but that it is in their plans. “This year, towards the end of the year, we can go to Paraguay, Pedro and I yes or yes. We are talking to their parents because they also want to join us, so we can go away for a week or 10 days, but Pedro and I have already confirmed it, we just don’t know when,” Cynthia assured LN-NM.

On the other hand, Pedro McDormand Coen’s girlfriend admitted that she admires the curiosity that the son of the Hollywood celebrity has for his native culture, since he grew up far from the country without anyone close to him who can share the Paraguayan culture. “He is super interested, he loves learning more about music, about the language, the traditions, everything, he is open to learning about Paraguay,” she said.

Pedro was born in 1994, was adopted in 1995 and grew up in the United States. Due to circumstances in his life, Pedro today shares sweet postcards on his social networks with his Paraguayan girlfriend who works in a bank and fondly remembers his Guarani land. Ramírez shared on his Instagram account his reaction to eating the chipa guazú after two years, and it was Pedro who recorded the emotional moment, so the young woman teaches Frances’ son part of our gastronomy.

