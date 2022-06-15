Kylie Jenner showed the stretch marks on her breasts after being a mother and gave a lesson in empowerment

If we talk about sensuality, Kylie Jenner always appears in the first places. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners is known for her voluptuous curves. In addition, she is a successful businesswoman and socialite who has gained prominence in his powerful family at just 25 years old.

The years have passed and Kylie became the mother of two little ones with her partner, rapper Travis Scott. In 2018, she gave birth to her first daughter, Stormi Webster, and this year she had her second child on February 2. She apparently would be a boy named Wolf.

This new stage in the life of the young model brings with it what can happen to any mother: changes in her body. Becoming a mom is not an easy task and among the things that change, stretch marks become completely normal.

Stretch marks can appear at any stage of life, however, they can be more pronounced during pregnancy and although they can generate insecurities, Jenner wore them without any problem and showed that there is no reason to be ashamed.

Kylie Jenner’s Empowerment Lesson

Unlike her first pregnancy, of which she showed little, in this second opportunity, Kylie decided to be more natural and show moments during this time. A few days ago, the young businesswoman took a photo from the bottom up in which her breasts stand out and in these the stretch marks were noticed.

The snapshots show the young woman in a bikini enjoying a sunny day. Some noticed the curious print, but others praised its naturalness and empowerment when showing off their body without any retouching.