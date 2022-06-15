Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and the best dressed on the red carpet
The famous award ceremony began with a spectacular red carpet.
On Sunday, May 15, the Billboard Music Awards 2022in an atmosphere full of music and a lot of glamour, wasted by the stars of the moment.
As in every award, before the ceremonythe performances and meet the winners of the night, the attendees paraded down the red carpetrevealing his side more fashionist.
On this occasion, the ones that attracted the most attention were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (who appeared on stage), who arrived hand in hand with their little daughter Stormi Webster. While the Latin representation was not long in coming thanks to Anitta in Versace x Fendi.
The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards
Here are the looks that caught the most attention on the night of the Billboard Music Awards:
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster
The family that stole all the red carpet spotlights. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they made matching outfits of Balmainwhile the little stormi (the best dressed of the night) attended at Rick Owens.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
The darkest: Megan fox assisted at David Komawhile MGK at Dolce & Gabbana.
Heidi klum
The German supermodel wore a design from Tony Maticevski.
Anitta
The Latin representative was Anita and did it at Versace x Fendi.
Michael Buble and Louisiana Lopilato
The singer and his wife attended with perfect looks for the occasion, making a good match.
Dove Cameron
In a dazzling red dress.
Chloe
In a tight design Valdrin Sahiti.
Doja Cat
In Schiaparelli dazzling.
In the Billboard Music Awards red carpetthe celebrities squandered style, once again demonstrating the great fusion between music and fashion.
