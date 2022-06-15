Kylie Jenner, Megan Fox and the best dressed on the red carpet

On Sunday, May 15, the Billboard Music Awards 2022in an atmosphere full of music and a lot of glamour, wasted by the stars of the moment.

As in every award, before the ceremonythe performances and meet the winners of the night, the attendees paraded down the red carpetrevealing his side more fashionist.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

On this occasion, the ones that attracted the most attention were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (who appeared on stage), who arrived hand in hand with their little daughter Stormi Webster. While the Latin representation was not long in coming thanks to Anitta in Versace x Fendi.

The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards

Here are the looks that caught the most attention on the night of the Billboard Music Awards:

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster

The family that stole all the red carpet spotlights. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they made matching outfits of Balmainwhile the little stormi (the best dressed of the night) attended at Rick Owens.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The darkest: Megan fox assisted at David Komawhile MGK at Dolce & Gabbana.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

Heidi klum

The German supermodel wore a design from Tony Maticevski.

Anitta

The Latin representative was Anita and did it at Versace x Fendi.

Michael Buble and Louisiana Lopilato

The singer and his wife attended with perfect looks for the occasion, making a good match.

Dove Cameron

In a dazzling red dress.

Chloe

In a tight design Valdrin Sahiti.

Doja Cat

In Schiaparelli dazzling.

In the Billboard Music Awards red carpetthe celebrities squandered style, once again demonstrating the great fusion between music and fashion.

ADVERTISING – KEEP READING BELOW

might interest you