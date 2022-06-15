Kris Jenner criticized for “photoshop” as fans claim she morphed into Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner got backlash from fans after posting a heavily filtered and apparently photoshopped selfie and fans think she’s trying to look like her daughter Khloe Kardashian.

The 66-year-old shared an image of herself with seemingly flawless skin and a sensual pout.

Three colorful butterflies surrounded her head in one snap, and her brown eyes were changed to blue during editing.

The Kardashian Social fan account shared the photo on Sunday (June 12) and the user captioned the post: “Kris Last Night”.

The image has driven social media users crazy, with many thinking it looks a lot like her daughter Khloe, 37.



(Image: Krisjenner / Instagram)



One said, “At first I seriously thought it was Khloe.”

A second simply said, “Um …”

While a third wrote: “Wow”, with the skull emoji

“Oh, Jesus,” complained a fourth, while a fifth put an emoji with the palm of their face.

And another just left a question mark.

This isn’t the first time the mother of six has been mistaken for one of the Kardashian sisters.



(Image: John Shearer / Getty Images)



Kris Jenner looked amazing in an ageless shot her daughter Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram in April.

The 66-year-old looked stunning in the sizzling shot as she posed alongside her two daughters, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Kim, 41.

Fans were completely blown away by Kris’s dazzling photo, with one user commenting on Kim’s photo: “Kris gets younger every time I see her.”

While another said: “Who is the third sister?”

A third added: “The hottest trio”.

The photo has been a throwback since the beginning of the month since the family made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live for their new TV show, The Kardashians.



(Image: @kimkardashian)



Kris also recently got a backlash after pressuring her daughter Kendal to freeze her eggs.

She sat her daughter down and told her she needed to freeze her eggs and Kendall didn’t want to.

Fans of the show agreed with Kendall and found the whole scene very embarrassing, with many voicing their discomfort on Twitter.

One user wrote: “Wait, how old is Kendall? Kris pushing kids on Kendall is irritable and uncomfortable AF. ”

Another said: “Kris has 700 grandchildren and bothers Kendall.”

A third shared their experience of having a baby, saying, “I was a week before I turned 34 when I naturally conceived twins after throwing the doorman a month earlier. Having children on your terms. Not for the others “.

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.