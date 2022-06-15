Kourtney Kardashian: the unusual fertility methods she has used | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The reality TV star is looking forward to getting pregnant by Travis Barker.

After her recent marriage in Italy, and the premiere of her new series in Hulu, kourtney kardashian has made it clear to his fans what he is looking for with all illusion to get pregnant again and become a mother with her now husband, Travis Barker. The older sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared in kardashianthe newly released family series, How was the process in search an order to the stork.

In a couple of scenes during TI have KardashiansKourtney and Travis go on a couple of dates where they undergo different procedures of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)in one of these being extracted one of the ovules of the influencer and celebrity of reality shows However, what most caught the attention of Kourt’s fans was not only this visit to the doctor but also some unusual practices that socialite begins to implement in her attempt to become a mother.

Kourtney and Travis would have revealed that they have undergone a strict detox regimenwith the help of ancestral medicine, seeking to eliminate the greatest amount of toxins in the body and achieve higher quality eggs. Some of the strict rules included in the detoxification program include not only stopping caffeine consumption, exercise and even sex, she explained during the episode of the kardashians.

Other practices that the couple could be implementing in their search for a pregnancy include the suggestion of another expert doctor, who would have suggested that Kourt drank her partner’s sperm for four times a week.

“I’m so happy and thankful that Travis is doing this with me. I really couldn’t do it alone. I feel like it’s something we need to do together, we’re making a baby, we should be on the same pageKourtney commented in her confessional interview.

It is worth mentioning that, within the attempts to improve their reproductive health, the couple has even undergone a change in your dietto the point of eating quail eggs daily: “I don’t know if I’m going to regret this lunch choice. Quail eggs are supposedly useful when it comes to making a baby.

Finally, Kylie Jenner’s older sister confessed to her mother, Kris, that her most recent experience with In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) had not been the most pleasant, since it has been “a roller coaster of emotions”since sadly nor got the desired resultsso they will spend a few more months in the attempt to achieve a pregnancy.

The couple got engaged last year, having confirmed their relationship in 2021, and it was within months of the engagement that they announced their intentions to become parents together. Kourtney Kardashian is already the mother of three children; Reign Aston, 7 years old, Penelope Scotland, 9 and a half, and Mason Dash, 12, all the result of their relationship with Scott Disick. For his part, the Blink 182 drummer is the father of two teenagers, 16-year-old Alabama Luella and 18-year-old Landon Asher.