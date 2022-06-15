Kourtney Kardashian strips to wear lingerie to go wild with Travis for a raunchy photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker stunned fans with a raunchy campaign for vegan chicken.

The newlyweds starred in a photo shoot for Daring, a plant-based chicken alternative to meat.

The first shot showed Kourtney biting a piece of fake chicken from a bright yellow bucket while wearing a pair of black sunglasses and a red manicure.

The bucket featured the Daring brand logo and the phrase “plant chicken for chicken lovers”.

Travis leaned over her shoulder and posed with his face close to hers as he watched her take a bite of the fake meat.





A black leather jacket was posed for her legs and a ceiling of red lights stretched behind them as they posed for the camera.

In the second photo, Kourtney was dressed in a red snakeskin dress and a black harness with silver hardware as she leaned back on a table.

She wore her dark hair in a half-up, half-down style and opened her mouth as she sat on a white tablecloth with her legs around Travis’s waist.

Travis sat on top of her and fed her wearing a black jacket covered with safety pins.





Behind Kourtney was a vase of orange flowers and a bucket full of vegan chicken from the Daring brand.

Kourtney wrote: “Guys, there are chickens that are dying. Because we love Daring’s Plant Chicken ”, for its 184 million followers on Instagram.

Fans went wild with the couple’s bold looks and raunchy photo shoot, so they took the comments to share their thoughts.

An astonished fan typed: “Genius e [looking] fire.”

Another added: “Such a beautiful couple”.

A stunned follower also commented: “Plant-based queen”.



(Image: Ellen von Unwerth Studio)



After a recent date together, Travis stirred up health problems after being seen wearing a hand splint.

The injury is of particular concern as he is a drummer for the Blink-182 band which means the cue could hinder his passion and career.

He was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, black sunglasses and sporting a black splint that covered his wrist, palm and fingers and is yet to comment on how he sustained the injury.