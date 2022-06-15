Kourtney Kardashian reveals her true skin texture in rare makeup-free photos after fans banged her PDA with Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her true skin texture in a rare no-makeup public outing.

All of this comes after the reality star was slammed for her PDA with husband Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles leaving a studio, however, she wasn’t sporting her usual glam look.

The Hulu star went the natural route as she showed off her makeup-free face while wearing a black top.

Kourtney had her hair tied back and put her sunglasses on her head as she exited the building.

A few hours earlier Kourtney and her man had shared photos of themselves for a raunchy new vegan chicken ad, and it contained loads of PDAs.

One shot, for the plant-based poultry company Daring, has the famous couple in the back seat of a limo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wears a black and red snake-patterned corset as her shirtless, shadowed husband grabs her from behind.

Kourtney is photographed biting into a vegan kibble with one hand and holding a bold chicken bucket with the other.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer posted another shot of him dangling vegan noodles in his wife’s open mouth.

Kourtney sits on a table covered with other bold food items as she happily accepts hand-fed pasta.

THE FANS GO OFF

Even though the couple seemed to be all about it, the fans weren’t like one commented, “You guys are lousy.”

“Well, I guess everything has to be sexual for her since she started dating Travis…” added another.

One chimed in: “Do the absolute fucking more as usual”, and another wrote: “You would make a vegetarian to be sexual.”

MORE PDAs

This isn’t the first time that Kourtney and Travis, who recently got married in Italy, have been called off for their shameless PDA.

The stars have done everything from thumb sucking to getting dirty in the desert to Travis kissing Kourtney’s foot.

“Kissing and hugging isn’t a bad thing,” explained the mom of three in an episode of the family show The Kardashians.

“I’m really grateful that my kids can see a loving and loving relationship because they haven’t seen it all their lives.”

Kourtney shares children Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, and daughter Penelope, nine, with ex Scott Disick.

As for the famous musician, he shares children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

BABY COMING?

For weeks, fans have speculated that Travis and Kourtney may be expecting their first child together.

Amid the rumors, Kourtney hid her stomach in a loose skeleton hoodie for a new photo, shortly after showing off her legs in a skintight black dress.

The Poosh founder and drummer had previously revealed that he underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

“… It wasn’t the most surprising experience,” Kourtney explained during an episode of her reality show.

