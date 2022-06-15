Kim Kardashian: the message at the 2022 Gala is problematic

As it usually does, Kim Kardashian left the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with open mouth. After the first act of September 2021 in which she appeared in Balenciaga, masked alongside Kanye West, she wore perhaps the most important dress in the history of fashion in the May appointment.

The one with which, in 1962 at Madison Square Garden, Marilyn Monroe he had sung Happy Birthday Mr. President, for the 45 years of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (of which he was the lover). A choice that certainly did not go unnoticed, as well as his statements problemsabout the diet that he had to follow in order to get into the dress.

Kardashian was keen to point out to the livestream from Vogue of having lost more than seven kilos in the sun three weeks to prepare for the event and be able to enter the dress of the actress of Some like it hot.

Kim Kardashian revealed:

“I tried it and it didn’t suit me. But I was convinced, and I said: ‘Give me three weeks’. I had to lose 16 pounds (that’s about 7.2 pounds) before today. It was a great challenge. It was like I was preparing for the movie role. I was determined to get into the suit ”.

Already for the Met Gala 2017, theinfluencer and businesswoman had released some controversial claims about the weight lossthis time on Twitter. The 41-year-old joked that she caught the flu just before the annual party that kicks off the seasonal show Costume Institut. “The flu can be an amazing diet. I’m so glad he got there in time for the Met“, Kardashian wrote in a tweet, adding that he had lost 6 pounds (2.7 kg). The influence, however, is one disease, not a slimming method, which the protagonist of reality shows often uses to keep fit. Like when in 2016, post pregnancy, she followed a long diet.