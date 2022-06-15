Kim Kardashian said she could even eat poop if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian’s sentence to the New York Times is clearly a surreal hyperbole, an exaggeration, but it has sparked controversy nonetheless.

Like it or not, Kim Kardashian is one of the undisputed icons of the 2000s. She is the star of a reality show that bears her family name, an influencer with three hundred million followers, a fashion and beauty entrepreneur, a forerunner of the “famous to be famous” trend. Her looks have set the trends (just think of the contouring craze) and she’s no surprise then that she now wants to launch a line of skincare products. However, she amazes what she would be willing to do in order not to show the signs of aging: al New York Times she said she would be willing “to eat poop“if it served to make them look younger.

Kim Kardashian gave a long interview to the New York Times for the launch of its new cosmetic line, SKKN, coming this month. It is a nine-step luxury skincare, the same – she swears – that she too follows to keep a young and radiant-looking face at 41 years old. Beauty, for Kim Kardashian, is more than just vanity: it’s a business. And to keep it she is willing to do anything, as she said with a surreal hyperbole during the interview. “I would try anything – he has declared – if they told me that literally eating poop every single day would make me look younger, I might. I just might“.

The sentence, predictably, has sparked a series of controversies: on social networks they reproach them for an inelegant exit, certainly, but above all for perpetrating the Western obsession with eternal youth. No coprophagia (if there was need to explain it): it is a hyperbole, an exaggeration to convey the idea. It’s okay that beauty requires sacrifice, but for now Kim Kardashian prefers to rely on active ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene in her creams. After all, as underlined by the New York Times, every beauty treatment is work for her. Her entire business is an extension of her image that redefined aesthetic standards in the Instagram era. With considerable determination, if nothing else.