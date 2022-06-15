Kim Kardashian, ruined the dress of Marilyn Monroe worn at the Met Gala: “Permanent damage” (PHOTO)

Kim Kardashian wore a historian suit from Marilyn Monroe on the occasion of the Met Gala 2022, causing permanent damage, as stated by the expert ChadMichael Morrissette.

When a month and a half has passed since the most glamorous event on the international scene, the Met Gala, the decision to let Kim Kardashian wear the famous dress that everyone remembers on the body of Marilyn Monroe at Madison Square Garden in 1962 continues to be discussed. (when he sang Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy, so to speak). The controversy has flared up further in these hours, after ChadMichael Morrissette, a visual artist who takes care of curating costume exhibitions, stated that the dress in question would have been permanently damaged by Kim Kardashian.

Morrissette says she noticed irreparable damage to the dress when she saw it on display Sunday at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Morrissette explained that she already managed the dress in 2016, when she put it on display for Julien’s Auctions, where the Ripley Museum bought it for 4.8 million dollars. Kardashian wore the dress on the steps to the Met Gala, and Morrissette says the garment now has a damaged zipper, torn fabric, worn shoulder straps, and is missing some beads and sequins.

Morrissette took photos of the dress on Sunday, which she then shared with Marilyn Monroe memorabilia collector Scott Fortner, who in turn reposted the images on Instagram to compare them with those of the dress before Kardashian wore it. . “Marilyn wore it one night and it was snug to her body. It was like the skin of his body“, explained Morrissette. Sixty years later, Kardashian insisted on the Ripley museum to wear it at the Met Gala. According to Vogue, she wore the dress for only a few minutes before moving on to a faithful replica of the dress, so as not to further damage. the original. “I am extremely respectful of the dress and what it means for American history. I would never want to sit or eat or run the risk of damaging it“Kardashian told Vogue on that occasion.”Everything had to be timed specifically and I had to practice climbing stairs while wearing it“.

In May, Ripley shared on Instagram that “A lot of attention has been paid to preserving this piece of pop culture history“, adding that”the condition of the garment was the top priority“But Morrissette explained how clear it is to any fabric expert that the dress shouldn’t have been worn at all.”When you are dealing with 60-year-old materials and fabrics, threads and sequins … everything you do damages it. Every time you put it on display you damage it“, said the visual artist, adding:”If you choose to wear it and even go up the stairs, you are so ignorant of the history of that piece of fabric that it makes me so angry.“. As a devoted fan of Monroe, Morrissette says he was moved to see the dress in its current state.”My heart is broken. I left the museum trying not to cry for what I saw. I can’t believe Marilyn’s dress was destroyed“.