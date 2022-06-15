Kim Kardashian: my beauty routine with SKKN products

THEJune 21, 2022 Kim Kardashian launches SKKN by Kim, its new line of skincare products. Meanwhile, pique the curiosity of the fans with a video in which he explains in detail the key steps of the perfect facial.

Kim Kardashian launches into skincare

While criticizing theMarilyn Monroe dress ruined after the Met Gala red carpet, Kim break the tension by posting a new video on Instagram. Pretext or marketing need, the ex lady West changes the subject with the excuse of his new SKKN by Kim skincare line coming in a week.

The routine to remove make-up from the face

In the video where she tests the products, she first removes heavy makeup. “The typical trick of a working day”, explains. Once you have cleansed your face with water e cleanserproceeds with the scrub. Which he also applies on the neck and then removes with a sponge towel.

Two expert ways to apply toner

At this point you can move on to tonerapplied by trusted facialist Joanna Czech while she is sitting comfortably in an armchair. “There are two methods of applying it” Joanna explains “Some prefer cotton pads, pressing and releasing. When you press, the skin opens up, and when you release it absorbs the product deeply “.

«Another faster method is to use the toner directly with your hands. Also great for men as an aftershave, it is first applied over the entire surface and then pressed and released with the fingers. Ending with an effect massage tapping with the fingertips“.

Deep hydration in the right sequence

This last gesture stimulates the microcirculation and brings additional oxygen to the epidermis, which at this point is ready to receive thehyaluronic acid. The last steps of the facial beauty routine are the vitamin C serum and the cream for the eye contourto be put on with circular movements and a gentle massage from the inside of the eyes outwards.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

“I always recommend putting the eye contour before the moisturizer” Joanna explains “Because the face cream acts as a barrier and does not allow the eye contour to penetrate the skin”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED