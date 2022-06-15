Kim Kardashian criticizes Tristan Thompson for paternity scandal

Kim Kardashian didn’t hold back when she found out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her sister Khloé Kardashian.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashian, the reality star was shown at the same time she was informed that the sportsman had been unfaithful to his brother again.

“No, I’m not fucking lying. I’m like shivering for her. My soul dies for her, ”he told younger sister Kylie Jenner over the phone, before reading out the details from Tristan’s legal statement in which he admitted having sex with Maralee Nichols on her 30th birthday.

Following Maralee’s claim that she was pregnant with Tristan’s baby, the basketball player asked for a paternity test.

“Is Tristan the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked, while Kim continued, “Khloé celebrated his 30th birthday, so he came home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the go – we can check his schedule – and then went to bed. with this girl. I just sent it. to him, and I say, ‘Does Khloé know?’ “

In a joint phone call, Kourtney Kardashian labeled Tristan’s actions as part of an “endless betrayal”, while Kim shared that she was “so sad” for Khloé because she knew her sister “wants a baby” someday.

“He doesn’t deserve it. This must be the last sign of her, ”Kylie insisted.

At the end of the episode, Kim was seen talking to Khloé on the phone and asking her to look at a report he sent her.

“What the hell is this?” questioned the 37-year-old before the screen went black.

In January, Tristan confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s son Theo, born in December, and apologized to his ex-girlfriend.

Khloé and Tristan are parents of four-year-old daughter True.