Kim Kardashian bleached her eyebrows (again) and combined them with her mane

That’s how it is. The latest trend kim kardashian is trying to manifest is the bleached eyebrow. The trend started (sort of) with Queen Elizabeth I, who loved to hide her eyebrows, and then resurfaced in the 1990s. bleached eyebrows they have been gradually catching on, with celebrities like Madonna and recently Julia Fox opting for facial whitening.

For a photo shoot of the latest lingerie collection from her brand Skims, Kim bleached her eyebrows to match her platinum blonde hair that debuted at last month’s Met Gala. We’re not sure how we feel about them right now. Perhaps it is a taste that we are acquiring?

The collection, Skims Romance, is “sexy, effortless and made for love,” according to the brand. The collection, which includes pieces with feminine details like ruffles in light colors and soft fabrics, went on sale on Monday, June 13.

Take a look at the Kim Kardashian bleached eyebrows next:

In addition, last week the businesswoman announced the launch of her skin care line, SKKN by Kim.

“I’m excited to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, a nine-product rejuvenating skincare ritual that I’ve developed from start to finish,” she wrote. kim kardashian in Instagram. ‘I have had the privilege of learning about the skin and the skin care over the years by the best dermatologists and estheticians in the world, and each bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge I have accumulated along the way.’

However, the release was not without controversy. Many said that the name SKKN by Kim was looked like too much like Lori Harvey’s ‘SKN by LH’ to be pure coincidence.

SKKN by Kim launches on June 21.

