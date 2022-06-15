Kim Kardashian advocates for temporary release of prisoner; his daughter died in a shooting in Uvalde-El Sol de México

Regarding the multiple statements that have been made to support relatives of the victims in the shooting of the Robb Elementary School in UvaldeTexas, surprised the model’s recent request Kim Kardashian.

The also businesswoman expressed solidarity through a tweet with the family of Elijah ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torresa 10-year-old girl he died in the shooting, where another 20 people lost their lives.

The famous Kardashian assures that the family is desperate waiting for Ellie’s father to be granted a temporary release from prison so he can attend his daughter’s funeral.

This is Eliahana ‘Ellie’ Cruz Torres, 10 years old, and one of the 19 victims of the shooting in Uvalde, TX. Her family de ella are desperately hoping that her father de ella, who is incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense, will be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral de ella. pic.twitter.com/RJbSAomyuC — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 2, 2022

The father, whose name is not mentioned, is in prison for a crime of non violent drugsso the model considers that it is acceptable to be granted this temporary freedom to say goodbye to her girl.

Also, he asks the Federal Bureau of Prisons to attend to the family’s request, which Kardashan assures has been denied on several occasions.

“I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres’ father temporary freedom so that he can give him the last goodbye to his girl. All parents deserve that right.” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Torres, who was in a federal prison in Kentucky for much of Ellie’s life, was told that could not be released for his funeral and that he would have to attend virtually, according to The Houston Chronicle.

“The decisions I made cost me. I could have stopped this from happening, somehow, as a parent… I could have stopped it somehow. I protected her.” the father declared to the American media.

Ellie always kept on Contact with her father and would call him after school, where, in conversations, he would teach her softball and cheer her up when she was feeling down.