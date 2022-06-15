Kickboxing: Elisabetta Canalis, from top model to kickboxing fighter at 43: why does she do it?

Elizabeth Canalis (43 years old) is training hard to debut as kickboxing fighter in the evening Night of Kick and Punchin which face Rachele Muratori (21 years old) in a fight scheduled for three rounds of a minute and a half.

“One of the reasons I wanted to get in the ring is to help kickboxing get more space in the media. I live in Los Angeles and therefore I know how much visibility combat sports have in the United States,” explained the model. of 43 years in the presentation of the event.

Elisabetta Canalis, Italian actress and showgirl ex-partner of actor George Clooney and ex-soccer player Christian Viericonfess to be a big fan of wrestler Amanda Nunes.

Elisabetta Canalis has trained with Joseph Lasiri and Angelo Valente

To prepare for her fight against Rachele Muratori, the 43-year-old model has trained hard with Joseph Lasiri and Angelo Valente, and has shared some of her workouts with her more than 3.3 million followers on her social networks.

Rachele Muratori, Elisabetta Canalis’s rival in the kickboxing match: “It’s a dream”

Rachele Muratori is looking forward to her fight against Elisabetta Canalis, which will be broadcast on television: “It’s like a dream come true for a girl like me. I never thought I’d find myself in the ring with Elisabetta Canalis, who is one of my myths. My mother nearly fainted upon hearing the news.