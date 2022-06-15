Khloe Kardashian the incredible transformation in a few months

The American superstar Khloe Kardashian amazed the fans wearing a bright pink dress that shows off a screaming figure

Khloe, 37, appeared in a slender and glamorous video shared on Instagram striding in an all-pink ensemble.

Khloe’s transformation it came after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, admitted he had a child with another woman while the two were together.

The video shows Kloe, Kim Kardashian’s sister, walking confidently towards the camera, wearing a tight pink top and very eye-catching shiny pants.

Khloe’s fitted top highlights her arms, shoulders and waist which look more toned than ever.

Some fans on social media have even expressed concern for the star that the transformation was very sudden.

In fact, about a month ago Khloe had already shared some very hot shots on Instagram where she showed a “respectable” figure

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s betrayal

The new video comes after Khloe announced her breakup with Tristan Thompson in February.

Tristan had declared, in January: “Today, the paternity test results reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I can’t wait to lovingly raise our son ”.

He continued: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

“My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Once again, I’m so incredibly sorry. “

Khloe and sports star Tristan had been in an intermittent relationship since 2016 and the couple were supposed to move in together before Tristan was discovered due to the betrayal.

The new season of The Kardashians

Speaking to USA Today prior to her family’s new reality show The Kardashians, Khloe had admitted that It was difficult to talk to Sister Kim on the phone of infidelity while filming.

“I think it was difficult for me too,” Kim Kardashian replied in the interview, explaining that she tried to call her sister during filming anyway.