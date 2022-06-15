Katy Perry sings and acts for the campaign of a delivery company

Katy Perry is one of the most important and successful stars in the music industry. But she has no problem singing for a commercial. She has done it on several occasions. And now she did it for the Menulog campaign, a delivery company that operates in Australia and New Zealand.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

The interpreter of ‘Roar’ is the new face of Menulog and decided to be part of the brand’s new campaign. The commercial lasts one minute and shows us Katy Perry wearing extravagant outfits and singing a song called ‘Did somebody say’. It looks like one of the old video clips of her, where she wore incredible and amazing outfits.

-> WILL KATY PERRY HAVE ANOTHER BABY WITH ORLANDO BLOOM NOW?

In this song, Katy Perry says, “A little sushi while I watch a movie / Papaya salad while I sing a ballad / I need some ice cream, make it a swirl / Gotta treat this California girl.” In a short time, the commercial already has thousands of views and fans are happy to see her idol singing a new song.

-> KATY PERRY SINGED A NEW VERSION OF ‘ROAR’ ON ELLEN’S SHOW

According to international media, this song was created by Katy Perry, Kris Pooley and the creative agency McCann London. Also, this is not the first time that the American star has teamed up with a food or delivery brand in Australia. His 2008 hit ‘Hot n cold’ is the theme song for the country’s ‘Masterchef’ series.

Dave Meyers, who previously directed the videos for ‘Swish Swish’ and ‘Firework’ from Katy Perry, was in charge of directing the colorful Menulog clip. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t waste any more time and do it at once. It is incredible!

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!