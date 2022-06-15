Katy Perry confirms the return of ballerina shoes for summer 2022

personalities like Audrey Hepburn They immortalized this piece in the 1950s, where leggings, mini dresses and turtleneck tops combined perfectly, ensuring a victory that remains intact today. As well as, the fever of supermodels in the nineties who repeatedly captivated by wearing the flats with a very characteristic masculine style like Linda Evangelist, who combined them with a white shirt oversized and some denim jeans, another look infallible that is part of the basic guide to fashion.

Brands like Chanel, Dior, Celine, Molly Goddard among others. consecrate the ballerina shoes in his latest collections Spring-Summer 2022 and today, Katy Perry confirms your return to us through your signature footwear, which has achieved excellent responses from its followers.

How to wear flats in summer according to Katy Perry?

Katy Perry caused a furor in social networks with his latest post on Instagramwhere he shares with us the different designs in flats on your personal brand, demonstrating how to take advantage of the pieces to transform a look to the max. The performer of Dark Horse decides to combine them with a light beige fitted dress with floral prints in blue. It is a timeless set that will not lose its validity for summer 2022.