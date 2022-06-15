KamaSutra launches the first NFT in the sexual wellness category

The world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) in the wellness category has been launched by India’s leading sexual health brand, KamaSutra.

The world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) in the wellness category has been launched by India’s leading sexual health brand, Kama Sutra.

To promote sexual wellness, KamaSutra has partnered with Bobble AI, a conversational media network with 65 million users worldwide. Proceeds from NFT sales will be donated to Pathfinder International, a global non-profit organization dedicated to the sexual wellness and reproductive health. With a strong presence in the space for more than three decades, the launch is expected to increase the brand’s relevance among GenZ.

Pooja Sahgal, director of marketing for Raymond Consumer Care, said:

“Being an iconic brand with memorable campaigns. Now, with our first foray into the category in the NFT space, KamaSutra has ventured into the world of Web 3.0, and is going forward and upward. from here. The idea is to create futuristic brand experiences, which are only possible through great partnerships and the adoption of new age technology. We are delighted to partner with Madison and Bobble AI, platforms with unique solutions and a penchant for facilitating immersive conversations for the same.”

According to the Economic Times, in the first phase, KamaSutra initiated a marketing campaign in the discussion media that included the creation of six decals with the KamaSutra brand. These stickers represented the brand’s many flavors based on its “Flavors of Love” tagline and could be used by customers in the conversation space of popular chat platforms.

The three best performing stickers were chosen for the second phase of the campaign, along with three new designs created from scratch with an experienced design philosophy and coined as NFT.

The sexual health industry has come a long way, from being banned from airing commercials on television to now being normalized to raise awareness.

KamaSutra aims to incorporate sexual dialogue and increase the popularity of the brand and its products among open GenZoutgoing and experimental.

The condom company used Bobble AI and Madison Media to reach targeted consumers in a two-phase campaign to improve brand exposure and popularize creative content on the platform before submitting your first NFTs.

Before KamaSutra, in October 2021, the Green Condom Club introduced the safe sex and sexual health in the metaverse. They believed in creating open and inclusive conversations about sex in their inaugural NFT collection, which included sex-positive iconography.

Their mission was to break down barriers and transform representation one graph at a time.

