Juancho Hernangómez Didn’t Want To Act With Adam Sandler In ‘Hustle’ – CINEMABLEND

‘Hustle’ has become the most popular Netflix movie around the world, but did you know that Juancho Hernangómez, the star of the film, did not want to act with Adam Sandler? He even rejected the project on several occasions.

If you already saw hustle, the new Adam Sandler, you will be able to identify that the actor and comedian turned to his favorite sport to tell a dramatic and self-improvement story that, for days, has been praised around the world. This has been reflected in the more than 84 million hours played that the Netflix movie has, but not everything went as expected, Juancho Hernangómez himself, who played Bo Cruz, recently confessed that he rejected the film for months, he did not want to act.

In interview with Varietythe Spanish athlete, He confessed that his priority has always been his career as a professional basketball player, which is why he was never attracted to other professions. This includes the possibility of being an actor in an Adam Sandler movie.

Juancho Hernangómez did not want to act with Adam Sandler, but it was his sister and the pandemic that made him change his mind.



It’s curious. I never wanted to act, it was not my dream. It’s still not my dream.

“My agent called me before covid to try to get me to audition for the movie, but I was focused on basketball at the time. I told him no for five months“confessed Juancho Hernangomez.

Over time, Juancho Hernangómez developed a good working relationship with Adam Sandler.



The world changed radically in the first years of the pandemic and Juancho had to reconsider the initial offer to star in a movie with Adam Sandler for Netflix. And although he was still not convinced, it was the central theme that ended up changing his perspective and venturing into a new profession..

“Then the covid arrives, basketball is over and I have nothing else to do. I was in quarantine at my brother’s house and I was very bored. It was my sister who pushed me to audition. That’s the only good thing that covid brought.”recalled the actor.

The only way Juancho Hernangómez could return to acting would be alongside Adam Sandler.



Once the preparation and shooting of Garra began, Juancho Hernangómez discovered in Adam Sandler a fun person with whom he created a good working relationship. This made the Jeremiah Zagar-directed movie an enjoyable experience, and while Juancho doesn’t quite plan on building a career in actingcan’t deny that, if there was a movie in the future with Sandler and Zagar, he would join them without thinking.

“For now, I’m focused on basketball, but you never know. I’m never going to say I wouldn’t do something. I never expected two years ago to be talking about being in a movie. If Adam and Jeremiah call me, I would for sure“, he finished.

the start of hustle in the Netflix catalog has been more than remarkable, It is currently in the top 10 in 92 countries and of course, in the first position in many of them including Mexico, the United States, Uruguay, Canada, Brazil and many more.. Would you like Adam Sandler to consider a sequel to this movie?