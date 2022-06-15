Jorge Sánchez leaves America only well sold – Ruben Rodriguez

THEY ARE OUT, BUT WELL SOLD

So far there is no offer for Jorge Sánchez in the Coapa desks. The Eagles are open to listening to offers and have the door open for Jorge as for any other player, as long as the offer is good financially and fulfills the player sportingly. It should be noted that the side of the Eagles is not and will not be a cheap player for the European or national market, even America He knows that he has to be well paid like the previous footballers who have left the institution, so while the offer that is presumed from the Netherlands and other leagues arrives, the club has asked him to focus on the tournament and the Copa del world at the end of the year.

AMERICA AND SOLARI, FED UP WITH COLO COLO

There are three offers in a row from América for the Chilean club Colo Colo, for the services of midfielder Pablo Solari. In all there is a significant increase and in most they have accepted the conditions that the Andeans put on them, but the last one has already been a nuisance, because not even the club itself knows how to decide if it wants to sell it or not, which annoyed the board of directors of the Mexican team, which adds a year of interest in the midfielder and has not had the green light as a result of the refusal of the South American club. In this last offer, the player even had to intervene to request his exit and allow him to play with America, since he got tired of the obstacles to his exit and knows that this ship can no longer pass again, which represents an improvement. absolute in his career and in the economic part, in the absence of a formal offer from European football.

Pablo Solari has asked them to let him out to play in America, so now the player and the Eagles board join efforts to unblock the operation and understand what Colo Colo wants so that the operation is closed and he can play in Mexico.

America will try an effort in the next few days with the aim of closing it as soon as possible so that he can immediately join the club.

DAMM STAYS…

Jürgen Damm will stay with the Eagles for the next tournament, the player is already contemplating his next contest with América and is making the most of the preseason, as he seeks to be a starter and return to the level he was known for.

Damm has spoken with the board and they are also aware of the situation and have given their endorsement for him to stay in the next tournament with the option of one more competition.

MARTINO LOOKS FOR THREE PLACES

After almost a month of concentration and work with the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino is preparing the last places to focus on the final list for Qatar. He has more than 22 players ready for the World Cup, although with the expansion to 26, which by the way they have already known for months, the last three places generate doubt or conflict, and with which names to fill the places. After the tour of the United States, he realized that there are some who are not here to wear the National Team shirt, so the Nations League will give him along with the game in Atlanta against Paraguay, where by the way he will participate with players from the Mexican league, the resolution for the last three places that he intends to fill, such as seeing the third goalkeeper, one more winger, seeing the third striker and seeing how Rogelio Funes Mori arrives, whom he intends to see on the Atlanta United field. He will also see how the soccer evolution of Córdova and Pizarro goes, and Beltrán himself Chivas.

For September, when he plays the last FIFA Date before the World Cup, he seeks to have all 26 and a clear idea of ​​what he intends for the World Cup in terms of names and scheme, so Martino and company hope that the rival will be Brazil and Peru and thus can have two forceful and demanding rivals.

