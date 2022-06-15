Johnny Depp: Lily Rose Depp | Jack Depp, the actor’s children and his “nonexistent” relationship with Amber Heard | SKIP-INTRO

Settled lawsuit for defamation between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardin which a jury in the state of Virginia has ruled in favor of the actor, the apparent bad relationship of Lily Rose Deppthe 23-year-old daughter of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and his ex-wife has come to the fore.

And where do these rumors come from?

According to various US media, the tense relationship between the young woman and the actress dates back to 2015. Lily-Rose did not attend her father’s wedding with Heard. And this information was given by the same actor during the trial against his former partner.

“My daughter Lily-Rose did not attend the wedding. She and Mrs. Heard were not on good terms, for various reasonsDepp said.

Johnny Depp, during the trial against Amber Heard (Photo: AFP)

“The actors were married in February 2015 on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. Around 25 people attended the intimate ceremony, but her eldest daughter was conspicuous by her absence. It is said that they did not have a good chemistry, because Lily-Rose did not like Amber’s way of being and she never accepted the marriage.”, summarizes the newspaper La Nación de Argentina about the treatment between the two.

“THE MOST AFFECTED, THE CHILDREN OF DEPP”

it was the same Johnny Depp, also during the trial against AmberHeard, that the main objective for which he was trying to win the trial for defamation, was the name of his children, because he assured that, after the wave of criticism he received when the actress accused him of domestic violence, they were the main affected: “I felt it was my responsibility to defend myself not only for myself in that case, but also for my children, who were 14 and 16 at the time.“, said.

SEE ALSO: Johnny Depp wins trial against Amber Heard: jury gave its verdict

If we go back in time, exactly to 2016, the year in which Amber Heard denounced the actor and filed a restraining order, Lily-Rose shared several tweets in favor of her father.

In them, he said, for example, that “the authorities never found any evidence that any crime had been committed”.

“My dad is the sweetest and most loving person I know, he has been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I and everyone. Everyone who knows him says the same about him.”he wrote in a message that he later deleted.

Lily Rose Depp with her younger brother Jack, when they were children.

“A non-existent relationship”

Jack Depp, the actor’s youngest son, does not get along with Amber Head either, and again it was the actor who revealed it during the aforementioned trial. He described the relationship between the two as “non-existent” and added: “My children are much smarter than me. They refused to be near her.”.

It should be noted that both Lily-Rose and Jack Depp have remained on the sidelines of the media trial between their father and Heard. What is known about both regarding their relationship with the actor’s ex-partner is due to the statements that he has given.

Johnny Depp with his son Jack a few years ago.

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM