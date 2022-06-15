Joey King will star in a romantic comedy with Zac Efron

The lucky Joey King will be the partner of the Californian hottie Zac Efron in an upcoming movie for Netflix. The details of it are still a mystery, however, the Just Jared Jr. portal reported that the film will be a romantic comedy.

As if that were not enough, it also came to light that Australian actress Nicole Kidman will also accompany the aforementioned stars in the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter, the original source of the news, also highlighted details of the story. According to the site, the plot follows the start of a surprising romance that triggers comedic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex, and identity.

It is presumed that the filming of the production will start in Atlanta, United States, in the late summer of 2022, THR noted. Richard LaGravenese, the film’s director, is currently co-writing the script with Carrie Solomon.

Collage: Chevere.life

pure veterans

Zac Efron knows this subgenre of cinema very well, because although he has more recently pursued genres with a much more dramatic tone, such is the case of films like “Firestarter” and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile”. He also participated in such productions as “That Awkward Moment”, “Hairspray” and “Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates”.

Apart from that, he will meet with Kidman, with whom he starred in the dramatic thriller “The Paperboy”, where they both played a toxic but sensual couple.

Nicole Kidman is not an actress often seen in romantic comedies, but her talent and versatility allow her to dabble in any genre that strikes her fancy.

In turn, King served as the lead star of Netflix’s teen franchise “The Kissing Both” and was also part of the cast of “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”