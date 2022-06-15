Joey King and Zac Efron together in a Netflix romantic comedy

The protagonist of The Kissing Stand and the presenter of Zac Efron: Down to earth are ready to return to the platform. Learn all about the new red N bet!

When The Kissing Booth came to Netflix, Joey King quickly became a figure on the streaming platform. With thousands of fans around the world, the subscription service will double down and leave the story with Jacob Elordi in the past, to welcome a new romantic comedy. Thats not all! Because its protagonist will be none other than Zack Efron, in addition to other Hollywood stars.

This will not be the actor’s debut on the platform. It is that, in addition to participating in non-original Netflix films but available in the catalog as When I find you either Baywatchalso has its own series titled Zac Efron: Down to Earth. In this pure adventure documentary, the former Disney shows a completely different facet touring the natural sites of important cities such as London, Los Angeles or Lima.

For his part, Joey King starred in the complete trilogy of The Kissing Booth and this 2022 he headed the film entitled Between life and death. In this sense, Netflix saw fit an on-screen encounter with these two celebrities with great weight in the catalog. This is why they will star in the new romantic comedy from the streaming giant -still without a confirmed title- that will be directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon.

This same Tuesday Deadline confirmed that it will also stand out in a main role no less than Nicole Kidman. The recently nominated Oscar for Best Actress is ready to return to the screen after showing off in the film Being the Ricardos and the series Nine Perfect Strangers, both belonging to Prime Video. The trio will begin filming this year, with the intention of having its grand premiere in 2023.

According to the same medium, the plot revolves around a surprising romance that triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her boss who is a movie star. In this way, they will face the typical complications of love, sex and identity. With the green light from his production company, work on the set is scheduled for December this year, at which time the first glimpses of the new romantic bet can be seen.