Jim Carrey Slams Will Smith After 2022 Oscars Controversy – CINEMABLEND

Jim Carrey, one of America’s greatest comedians, has weighed in on Will Smith’s violent reaction to Chris Rock, saying the actor had to have been escorted out of the awards.

The 2022 Oscars were overshadowed by the violence displayed on national television, between Chris Rock and Will Smith, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s partner for decades. All kinds of reactions have been recorded from the world of celebrities, however, the harshest came from Jim Carrey: “I felt disgusted by the standing ovation.”

During the press tour of Sonic 2which will have its premiere on April 6, Jim Carrey declared for CBS Mornings that the security of the oscars should have escorted will smith outside the Dolby Theater after the national television slap in the face of Rock. The comedian was very open about his position in the debate: “You don’t have the right to stand on a stage and hit someone for saying words.”

Jim Carrey spoke out against Will Smith’s violent behavior.



The standing ovation grossed me out. […] I really felt like this is a very clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.

Carrey also weighed in on Chris Rock’s refusal to press charges against Smith, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in King Richard: A Winning Family. “I would have announced the next morning that I was suing Will for $2 million…”

That video will be there forever, the insult will last a lifetime

Also the protagonist of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind stressed that it is a very different thing to disagree with a comedian and yell from your seat or express your opinion on Twitter, but being physically violent with someone is a totally different thing.

The conversation is still ongoing and there has been speculation that Will Smith may be stripped of his first Oscar. However, fans are asking that if that plan goes ahead, then consider stripping other violent filmmakers or actors like Woody Allen or Mel Gibson of their awards as well. Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke about the scandal: “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it,” he said.