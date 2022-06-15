Jennifer Lopez’s unique message to Ben Affleck

Jennifer López is a world reference as a woman, as a Latina, as an artist and as a fashion icon, at almost 53 years old. On Sunday she was one of the guests at the MTV Movie & TV Awards gala, which was held in Santa Monica and where she was awarded the Generation Award, which pays tribute to those artists who, thanks to their work in film or television, have become familiar characters for the general public.

At a gala attended by the favorite stars of the young public such as Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Carson, Vanessa Hudgens, Maria Bakalova, Awkwafina or Sydney Sweeney, the great winner on the red carpet was Jennifer López in a black suit with cut outs by Mônot , and with a wide neckline, which she combined to make it more modern and sensual with a black leather corset.



Jennifer López with the Mônot design, combined with a black corset. (Photo by Chris DELMAS AFP

On stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, JLo also stood out for her emotional speech, which ended in tears, at the time of collecting the award, and in which the Brox diva made a long list of thanks.

In the first place, he dedicated the Generation award for his artistic career to “all the wonderful people I have been lucky enough to meet and with whom I have worked. You are only as good as the people you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that sense, ”Jennifer López began by saying.



Jennifer Lopez, very emotional during her acceptance speech REUTERS

“I want to thank all the people who have given me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And to those who broke my heart. To those who were true and to those who lied to me”, continued the star of films such as It Happened in Manhattan, Wedding Plans, Shall We Dance?, Selena, The Groom’s Mother either Wall Street Scammers.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, very much in love last February Jordan Strauss/AP

“I want to thank true love…” Jennifer Lopez continued in her speech as she began to cry with emotion: “And I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up. I want to thank the disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong”. And he continued with the most personal dedication of gratitude, to his two children “for teaching me to love”. The singer and actress is the mother of twins, Max and Emme, 14 years old, born from her marriage to Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony.





She also wanted to dedicate a few words to her numerous fans, who are the ones who have voted for her “You are the reason why I am here… and I love you. I love you,” concluded the actress, who before leaving the stage, between Tears, she remembered her partner, actor and director Ben Affleck, who could not accompany her and to whom she sent a unique message: “Wait for me for dinner, I’ll be home at 7.”



Jennifer López happy after receiving the award for being a familiar character, and wearing the engagement ring REUTERS

During the speech, the star of musical hits like What did you do, On the floor, Ain’t your mama either The ring She was drying her tears with her left hand, the same one with which she finally blew kisses showing the spectacular engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her, just two months ago.



Jennifer Lopez performing at the Super Bowl halftime in Miami on February 2, 2020 AFP

For those who want to learn more about Jennifer López, the documentary premieres on Netflix on June 14 half-time. It is a journey through her artistic and personal career from the preparation of the show that she performed in the middle part of the Super Bowl, in 2020, together with Shakira. The documentary is directed by Amanda Micheli, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for The crown.