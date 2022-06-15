Jennifer Lopez: the demonstration of love for Ben Affleck that she now wears on her nails | Benifer | Instagram | nnda | nnni | SHOWS

Jennifer Lopez is at its best with Ben Affleck and after the delivery of the millionaire diamond engagement ring, JLo decided to get a very special manicure that combines perfectly with the jewel. Here the details.

Celebrate your love with a delicate manicure

Jennifer Lopez She made a real declaration of love to her boyfriend and turned to her go-to nail designer, Tom Bachik, to pull it off. With a message full of romanticism, the singer made it clear how happy she is after recovering her relationship after 17 years apart.

The expert was in charge of disclosing JLo’s love-filled design on his Instagram account. In the image, the nails are painted with a natural colored enamel and on the ring finger, where her impressive engagement ring is, the initials ‘J’ and ‘B’ drawn in a gold tone and intertwined as a symbol of union; in addition to a heart in the same hue on the middle finger.

In his post on Instagram, where he shows the details of the elegant design chosen by Jennifer Lopez, Tom Bachik added the caption: “Jen and Ben forever”.

JLo in bikini

The 52-year-old celebrity also wowed her fans by showing off how good the black bikini looks on her, captioning her gallery of images “summer mode: on.” In her photos, her marked abdomen, toned legs, a tunic to cover herself and sunglasses stand out.

Jennifer Lopez lit up the nets by showing off how good she looks in a bikini. (Photo: @jlo / Instagram)

Bennifer’s Story 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they started seeing each other again in 2021, after the author of hits like “Jenny from the Block” ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodríguez and that the actor and producer ended his relationship with the Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, dubbed “Bennifer 2021″, has been seen ever since on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: Jennifer Lopez had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Ben Affleck three with his ex-partner, actress Jennifer Garner.

JLo, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, started dating in mid-2002 and got engaged later that year, but they postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004although they have ensured that their friendship was maintained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

Who is Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lynn Lopez is an American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer, and businesswoman. Her interest in fame stemmed from having a supporting role in the movie My Little Girl. In 1991, she got her first job as a dancer and in 1993 she decided to pursue acting, according to Wikipedia.

Who is richer: Jennifer Lopez or Ben Affleck?

JLo Y Affleck add up to each other plus of 550 million dollars in their assets, being the “Bronx diva” the clear winner with 400 million dollars and an annual salary of 40 million, according to the website eluniverso.com citing Celebrity Net Worth.

What song did Jennifer Lopez dedicate to Ben Affleck?

Dear Ben (Dear Ben) was included in Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 CD when she was enjoying her great romance with Ben Affleck in style, it was even thought they would reach the altar because they got engaged, but fate had another path for the pair of lovers and Now, 19 years after the song was released, it became a trend again when the couple resumed their relationship, the website zocalo.com.mx specifies.

How much did Ben Affleck pay for Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring?

Jennifer Lopez’s $5 million engagement ring from Ben Affleck is exceptionally rare, reports hellomagazine.com.